Man killed in Salem Lakes crash
SALEM LAKES — A 24-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in the 8000 block of 216th Avenue south of Highway 50 early Sunday.
Authorities with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, along with fire and rescue personnel, responded at 12:42 a.m. to the crash scene where they discovered the man unresponsive inside a Toyota Scion, according to Sgt. Keith Fonk of the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department.
The man was later pronounced dead at the scene, which is just west of the Village of Bristol and southeast of the Village of Paddock Lake. The man was identified Monday as Dragan Devrnja of Salem Lakes. The crash remained under investigation as of Monday.
An initial police radio report indicated the vehicle had heavy damage and had been wrapped around a tree. Fonk said one of the homeowners called in the crash after hearing “a thud and a horn going off.”
“We don’t know yet if speed or intoxicants were issue,” Fonk said.
Injuries reported in brawl near taverns
TOWN OF PARIS — A large fight at the intersection of highways 45 and 142 brought Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department deputies to Paris late Friday night.
Deputies were called to the intersection at 10:44 p.m. for a report of a fight, possibly involving someone with brass knuckles. There are two taverns on the corner, The Tin Cup Roadhouse, 20043 Burlington Road (Highway 142), and the Stumble Inn, 1501 200th Ave. (Highway 45). When deputies arrived they found six to seven people fighting. Some people were injured, but none had serious injuries, a sheriff's official said.
The intersection is located about three miles south of the Union Grove village limits.
No one involved signed complaints, and no one was arrested, the the Sheriff's Department representative said.
Man facing eighth OWI charge
SALEM LAKES — Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies arrested a Salem Lakes man for his alleged eighth operating while intoxicated charge, according to a Kenosha Sheriff's Office news release.
At 9:49 p.m. Saturday, the Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a reckless driver. A concerned citizen reported that a 2002 Honda Accord was all over the road near Highway W and Highway 50.
Deputies found the vehicle and stopped it for a traffic violation. Deputies spoke with the driver, Michael Hess, 46, of the Village of Salem Lakes. Hess was ultimately arrested for his eighth operating a vehicle while intoxicated offense, as well as numerous other traffic citations.
"The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department would like to encourage all citizens that should they come across a reckless driver to not hesitate in contacting our department," the release stated.
