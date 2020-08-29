State in brief

West files suit to be out on state ballot
MADISON — Rapper Kanye West filed a lawsuit Friday demanding election officials place him on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot in November.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that West's campaign filed the lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court.
The state Elections Commission decided last week that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.
West announced a presidential bid in July, saying he’s seeking the nation’s highest office on a ticket he calls the “Birthday Party.”
Democrats claim Republicans are pushing West’s candidacy in swing states to siphon Black votes from Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
One dies, three hurt in off-road accident
CUMBERLAND — One child died and three others were hurt, including one critically, when their off-road vehicle overturned in Barron County, according to the sheriff's office.
Deputies responded to the crash east of Cumberland Thursday afternoon. Four children, ages 11, 12, 13 and 14, were riding in a utility task vehicle when the driver lost control, causing it to overturn and throwing all four from the UTV, officials said.
A 13-year-old Cumberland girl died at the scene. A 12-year-old boy from Superior was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota with critical injuries.
A 14-year-old boy who suffered a head injury was also airlifted to Regions, treated and released late Thursday. An 11-year-old boy from Rice Lake was treated at Marshfield Medical Center and released.
None of the children were wearing helmets or using seatbelts, authorities said.
Charges pending in co-sleeping death
WAUSAU — Wausau police are recommending a 23-year-old woman be charged in the death of her infant who suffocated while sleeping with her and a man last March.
First responders were called to the woman's Wausau home early the morning of March 30 on a report of an infant who wasn't breathing. An autopsy found the 3-month-old boy was accidentally asphyxiated due to an unsafe sleep environment, according to police.
The mother drank alcohol and smoked marijuana with an 18-year-old man before they went to bed and that Huron placed her infant in bed with them, police said. She woke to find the baby unresponsive.
Police said their review of records showed the mother had been warned in the past not to sleep with her newborn and had been provided educational materials on safe sleeping.
— Associated Press
