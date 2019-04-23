Green Bay police dog stabbed numerous times returns to duty
GREEN BAY — A Green Bay police dog is back on duty after being stabbed multiple times last month and undergoing several surgeries.
Police say that for the time being Pyro will be assigned to light tasks that do not require him to wear a collar, such as drug sniffing and training. He is currently wearing a harness because of an injury to his esophagus.
Thirty-year-old Sai Vang is charged in Brown County Court with causing an injury to a police animal, a felony, and two misdemeanor counts.
Authorities say the stabbing happened after officers responded to a call about a man with a gun. Police say they surrounded a house and Vang came out and refused to surrender. Pyro bit Vang as officers attempted to arrest him and he stabbed the animal.
UW-Madison picks new band director
MADISON — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a new marching band director.
The university announced Tuesday that the Mead Witter School of Music has chosen Corey Pompey to replace Mike Leckrone, who is retiring after 50 years at the helm.
Pompey comes from the University of Nevada, Reno, where he has been serving as athletic bands director and associate bands director. He studied music at the University of Alabama and earned his doctorate of musical arts from the University of Texas-Austin. He also has served as assistant bands director at Penn State University.
Pompey said in a post on UW-Madison's website that he's honored to lead the school's band program and thanked Leckrone for everything he's done.
Pompey will start on July 20.
Gov. Evers says he won't endorse in presidential primary
MADISON — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he will not be endorsing a Democratic presidential candidate before the primary.
Evers told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in a story published Tuesday that part of the reason he is not endorsing is because of the large field of Democratic candidates.
Wisconsin is one of the targeted states in the race because of its closely divided electorate. President Donald Trump carried the state by less than a point in 2016 and Democrats are focused on winning it back.
Democrats are holding their national convention in Milwaukee in 2020 and several candidates have already made swings through the state.
Evers says he will serve as an ambassador for Wisconsin and appear with the candidates if they want him there, but he won't endorse.
Trump is holding a rally in the Green Bay area on Saturday.
Gun fires at Milwaukee Catholic school, student injured
MILWAUKEE — A Catholic school employee in Milwaukee could face charges after a gun accidently fired and injured a student.
The gunshot at St. Josaphat Parish school grazed a 10-year-old student more than two weeks ago. Milwaukee police say they weren't notified by the school until last week.
Parents of students at the school received a letter in the mail notifying them of the incident. But one family says they didn't get the letter until this past weekend. St. Josaphat declined to comment on why it took so long for the school to notify police and parents.
School officials say the employee who brought the gun to school has been fired. Police say the employee could be criminally charged in the coming days.
