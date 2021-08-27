State briefs

Man charged with killing newborn daughter in 1991
MILWAUKEE — Prosecutors in Milwaukee County have charged a former professional clown with killing his newborn daughter 30 years ago.
Court records show 51-year-old Ronald Schroeder of Milwaukee was charged Wednesday with first-degree reckless homicide and child abuse, 30 years to the day of his 7-week-old daughter Catherine’s death.
WITI-TV reported that Schroeder, who was once known as Silly the Clown, was an initial suspect after doctors ruled the newborn died of what they said was shaken baby syndrome.
But the Milwaukee County medical examiner reviewed the newborn’s autopsy in June and determined she actually died of blunt force trauma to the head and ruled her death a homicide.
Schroeder made his initial court appearance in Milwaukee on Thursday. Court Commissioner Katryna Childs Rhodes remarked that it took time to piece together the case against him and set cash bail at $350,000. He’s due back in court on Sept. 2 for a preliminary hearing.
His defense attorney, listed in court records as Meera Al-Henaey, declined to comment when reached by The Associated Press on Friday.
Schroeder also was charged in Waukesha County on Wednesday with child abuse in connection with a 2005 case involving a 5-week-old child, WITI-TV reported.
Police fatally shoot man they say refused orders
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police fatally shot a man they say was armed with a handgun and refused commands to drop it, making him the third person killed by police in the metro area in a 10-day period.
Insp. Willie Murphy said officers tried to pull the man over for driving recklessly in the Sherman Park neighborhood shortly before 7 p.m. Thursday.
The driver fled, crashed his vehicle about a mile away and took off running.
“A foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was armed with a handgun and refused to drop the gun after several commands. Two officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking him,” Murphy said at a news conference Thursday night.
Murphy declined to answer questions about whether the man pointed the gun at officers or whether he shot at officers, saying the shooting was under investigation.
The man, a Milwaukee resident, was taken to a hospital, where he died, Murphy said. Police have not yet identified him.
No one else was injured. Police say they have recovered the man’s gun.
On Sunday, Greenfield police shot and killed Tyran Lamb, 31, after a traffic stop and a pursuit into Milwaukee. According to police, Lamb shot at officers after crashing his car, striking one in the chest. The officer remains hospitalized.
Milwaukee police fatally shot Broderick Shelton Jr., 42, on Aug. 16 after they say he fired a weapon as officers approached at a gas station.
Judge sentences man, 84, in 1976 double homicide
MARINETTE — A judge sentenced Raymand Vannieuwenhoven, 84, on Thursday to consecutive life sentences in connection with a 1976 double homicide in northeastern Wisconsin.
A jury convicted Vannieuwenhoven in July of killing David Schuldes and Ellen Matheys. The couple was found shot at a Marinette County park. Judge James Morrison said the life sentences were appropriate due to the “depraved” and “unspeakable” nature of the crimes, WLUK-TV reported.
The slayings went unsolved for more than 40 years. In 2019, investigators determined that a DNA sample taken from evidence at the crime scene came from a particular family. A DNA sample from Vannieuwenhoven — obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on police performance that he filled out — matched the sample from the scene, according to the criminal complaint.
Vannieuwenhoven gave a rambling statement during the sentencing hearing, criticizing District Attorney DeShea Morrow.
Defense attorneys tried to introduce evidence implicating two other possible suspects but Morrison denied their motions, setting up a potential appeal.
Evers, Johnson visit Afghan refugees at Fort McCoy
MADISON — Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., visited Fort McCoy on Wednesday to check on how the base is caring for Afghan refugees.
Evers’ office issued a statement saying the governor met with refugees on Wednesday as well as U.S. Northern Command Gen. Glen VanHerck at the base near Sparta. The fort is one of three military installations in the United States accepting Afghan refugees. The state departments of Administration, Military Affairs and Children and Families are supplying the refugees with diapers and clothing, the statement said.
“Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country’s efforts over the past two decades,” the governor said in the statement.
WDJT-TV, meanwhile, reported that Johnson told reporters the Biden administration should have issued potential refugees visas before the evacuation began.
Mask protest shuts down Oshkosh school board
OSHKOSH — Oshkosh Area School District officials postponed a school board meeting after a group of protesters stormed the room and refused to wear masks.
WBAY-TV reported that the district implemented a mandatory mask policy on Monday. A group of 20 to 30 people showed up at the school board meeting Wednesday to protest the policy. The group refused a police officer’s order to don masks and an argument broke out with mask supporters in the audience.
District officials said if the group didn’t wear masks they wouldn’t hold a meeting. Board members walked out of the room and minutes later board President Bob Poeschel announced the meeting had been postponed.
Superintendent Bryan Davis announced Thursday that masks will be mandatory through Oct. 1.
Barrett orders vaccinations for city employees
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett on Tuesday ordered mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for city employees. The requirement applies to general city employees as well as temporary employees and interns.
“We have an obligation to provide a safe workplace for all employees, and a vaccinated workforce is part of that,” Barrett, a Democrat, said in a news release.
The mandate will go into effect Sept. 1. Unvaccinated employees will receive up to two hours of paid leave to get vaccinated and will have until Oct. 29 to produce proof of vaccination. Workers who won’t comply will face 30-day unpaid suspensions. Workers who continue to refuse to get the shots will be fired. The city will provide exemptions from the shots based on medical or religious reasons.