State briefs

Her announces lieutenant governor bid

MADISON — Peng Her, CEO of the Hmong Institute in Madison, announced Friday that he is running for lieutenant governor as a Democrat.

Her joins a crowded field seeking to replace Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, who is running for U.S. Senate rather than a second term. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with Gov. Tony Evers.

Other Democratic candidates include state Rep. David Bowen of Milwaukee, state Rep. Sara Rodriguez of Brookfield and state Sen. Len Taylor of Milwaukee.

There is also a large field of Republican candidates, including Will Martin of Racine, a former member of Gov. Tommy Thompson's gubernatorial administration; state Sen. Patrick Testin of Stevens Point; Lancaster Mayor David Varnam; and Ben Voelkel, former communications director for U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson.

Her is seeking to become the first Hmong statewide official.

The Hmong Institute where he is CEO works to provide education, training, and outreach to improve health care for communities of color around Wisconsin.

Her and his family came to America when he was 5 years old, first settling in Iowa in 1976. He became a U.S. citizen in 1986. Her said he previously ran a restaurant for five years and worked at the University of Wisconsin Institute for Research on Poverty.

Senate confirms Barrett as Luxembourg ambassador

MILWAUKEE — The City of Milwaukee will soon have a change in leadership.

The U.S. Senate on Thursday evening confirmed the nomination of Mayor Tom Barrett to become ambassador to the small European country of Luxembourg. Barrett, who was elected mayor in 2004, did not say when he plans to step down.

Common Council President Cavalier Johnson will become acting mayor until a special election can be held to fill the remainder of Barrett’s term, which ends in 2024.

Johnson is one of seven candidates who have filed papers to run for the permanent position. Others include Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas, Ald. Marina Dimitrijevic and former Ald. Bob Donovan.

After his nomination was confirmed, Barrett thanked President Joe Biden, who nominated him, and U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson.

“I’m not running from something, I’m running to something,” Barrett said in a virtual press conference after the vote. “And I think we all recognize that there are different chapters in life, and I’m very, very eager now to start this next chapter.”

Large fire in Spring Prairie

WALWORTH COUNTY — Fire crews from around the area responded Friday to a fire in Spring Prairie near the intersection of highways 120 and 11, where Shaver's General Store is located. A person at Shaver's answered the phone and said the fire was next door.

The call came in around 9:30 a.m. Friday

The area was closed off to traffic, with all vehicles detoured around the area. A sheriff's deputy blocking off the road said no one could get closer because first responders were concerned about the fire being so close to a gas station.

No further information was available as The Journal Times went to press.

Lee Newspapers and Associated Press

