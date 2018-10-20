Man dies after officer-involved shooting
GREEN BAY — Authorities say man is dead after an officer-involved shooting at the Brown County Jail in Green Bay.
Police say the shooting occurred just after 9 p.m. Friday night in the sally port, an enclosed area where officers drop off suspects to be booked into jail.
No officers were hurt in the incident.
Baldwin ‘won’t be bullied’ by Russian meddling
MILWAUKEE — U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin says accusations that a Russian group tried to turn voters against her and other Democratic candidates are an “attack on our democracy.”
Justice Department officials announced Friday they had charged a Russian citizen, Elena Khusyaynova, for her role in trying to interfere in the upcoming midterm elections.
The indictment says a member of the group posted a tweet encouraging people to give to a political action committee opposing Democratic candidates, including Baldwin.
