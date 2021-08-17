State briefs

Milwaukee police fatally shoot man
MILWAUKEE — Police shot and killed a Milwaukee man who they say fired a gun at officers.
The shooting happened about 4 p.m. Monday on the city's north side. Officers responded to a report of an individual with a gun who was pointing it at people.
“Upon arrival, officers encountered an armed individual and gave him commands to drop his gun,” said Acting Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. “The individual discharged his firearm. A few officers discharged their firearms, subsequently striking the individual.”
Three officers are on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated.
A cousin of the 42-year-old man, Jennifer Davis, said he wasn't a violent person.
“He’s a good person. He may have some mental issues or whatever, but he’s a very good person. He treat people good and all that, and we all love him and now he gone!”
Wauwatosa police are leading the investigation into the shooting.
Millennial leader, Dem joins U.S. Senate race
MADISON — Steven Olikara, a 31-year-old who has worked with young office holders to reach bipartisan solutions, announced Tuesday he is joining the crowded Democratic field for U.S. Senate in Wisconsin.
Olikara is running his first campaign and is the 10th Democrat to get in the race for the seat currently held by Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, who hasn't said yet whether he will seek a third term for the seat that is up in 2022. Johnson is a close ally of former President Donald Trump, who encouraged him to run again.
The Democratic primary is scheduled for Aug. 9, 2022.
Olikara, a musician and former DJ, said he would bring his guitar on the campaign trail and play Johnny Cash songs while pitching a message emphasizing collaboration and consensus building. He said his message is designed to attract liberal Democrats who supported Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, “politically homeless Republicans” and “disillusioned, disaffected independents.”
Olikara faces a packed field, which includes Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes;state treasurer Sarah Godlewski; Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson; and Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry. Others running include Milwaukee Ald. Chantia Lewis, Wisconsin Emergency Management Administrator Darrell Williams and Wausau radiologist Gillian Battino.
Olikara is the fourth announced Democratic candidate who is in his 30s: Lasry is 33, Barnes is 34 and Godlewski is 39.
Dane County reissues indoor mask mandate
Dane County again will be under an indoor mask mandate starting Thursday under a new public health order issued by Public Health Madison and Dane County.
Under the order, which takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, everyone age 2 and older in Dane County must wear a face covering or mask when in in any enclosed space open to the public where other people, except for members of the person’s own household or living unit, could be present.
Public health also strongly recommended wearing a face covering at private gatherings or crowded outdoor settings.
Businesses subject to the order are once again required to post signs notifying customers and staff of the face covering requirement, which will be in effect until 12:01 a.m. Sept. 16.
“We still believe vaccines are our best tool to protect our community,” Janel Heinrich, Director of Public Health Madison & Dane County, said in a statement. “But as cases continue to increase, requiring face coverings is an easy added layer of protection to further help keep people safe, including our youngest children not yet eligible to be vaccinated.”
Dane Co. to refer to those in its jail as 'residents'
MADISON — Marking a “change in philosophy” for the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, staff will no longer refer to those in jail as “inmates” and will instead call them “residents” or “those within our care,” the sheriff announced Monday.
Kalvin Barrett said he came to the decision after talking with those who are incarcerated, sheriff’s deputies and other staff over his last nearly 100 days as sheriff.
“I view this change in name as a way to humanize those who are within our care,” Barrett said at a press conference outside of the Public Safety Building in Madison.
Barrett said he met with a group of formerly incarcerated individuals who are part of a program at Madison nonprofit Nehemiah Center for Urban Leadership Development, which helps former offenders reenter the community and provides other services. They told him that being called “inmates” or “convicts” increases stigma against them and worsens the barriers they face while transitioning back into society.
The language change is a “small step” to reduce those barriers, and hopefully help reduce recidivism, Barrett said. When asked how one word could help reduce recidivism, Barrett said language can help change how incarcerated people view themselves and how society views them.