Organic farming discussed at conference
LA CROSSE — Farmers from across the country recently gathered in Wisconsin to envision the future of the organic farming industry.
Wisconsin Public Radio reports that industry leaders attended discussions about organic farming production, economics, climate change and diversity at the MOSES Organic Farming Conference in La Crosse last month.
Industry leaders expect Wisconsin to continue to be a leader in organic farming. Pew Research Center data show Wisconsin has the second-highest number of organic farms in the country, trailing California.
Darin Von Ruden leads the Wisconsin Farmers Union. He says Vernon County is one of the largest organic producing counties in the country and home to Organic Valley, a cooperative that rakes in about $1 billion a year.
Von Ruden says he’s seeing many communities try to be more thoughtful about production practices.
Name of former bishop removed from center
GREEN BAY — A Roman Catholic diocese in Wisconsin, says it’s removing the name of a former bishop from a center at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in downtown Green Bay.
According to the Green Bay diocese’s newspaper, The Compass, Bishop David Ricken wrote a letter to parishioners saying Bishop Aloysius Wycislo failed to adequately address claims of clergy abuse while he was bishop from 1968 to 1983. The letter said Wycislo has not been accused of sexual misconduct.
The facility will be renamed Cathedral Center.
Ricken wrote that he hopes removing Wycislo’s name will help victims in their healing as the diocese tries to be more accountable for the issue of clergy abuse. The diocese in January released the names of 46 clergy members with substantiated allegations they sexually abused a minor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.