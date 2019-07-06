{{featured_button_text}}

School that dropped nickname has new moniker

HURLEY — Six months after dropping its controversial nickname, a northern Wisconsin high school has a new moniker.

The Hurley School Board decided to drop the Midgets nickname in January, after scrapping the idea of having a community vote on whether to dump the mascot. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that after a months-long community engagement effort, the team will now be known as the Hurley Northstars.

A committee of 36 people, including students, teachers and parents, received 76 nominations for new mascots. A recent graduate who served on the committee, Ally Rye, says people were ready for the change.

Some schools in the region are nicknamed Midgets, including Butternut, Wisconsin; Freeburg, Illinois; Estherville, Iowa; and Dickinson, North Dakota. McLaughlin, South Dakota, changed its moniker from Midgets to Mustangs in 2016.

Officials: Toddler dies in apparent drowning

WEST BEND — Officials say a 2-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning in the town of West Bend.

Authorities say fire crews from Slinger, paramedics and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded about 2 p.m. Thursday after the boy was found unresponsive in Big Cedar Lake.

Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before the toddler was taken to a West Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

— Associated Press

