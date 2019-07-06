School that dropped nickname has new moniker
HURLEY — Six months after dropping its controversial nickname, a northern Wisconsin high school has a new moniker.
The Hurley School Board decided to drop the Midgets nickname in January, after scrapping the idea of having a community vote on whether to dump the mascot. Wisconsin Public Radio reports that after a months-long community engagement effort, the team will now be known as the Hurley Northstars.
A committee of 36 people, including students, teachers and parents, received 76 nominations for new mascots. A recent graduate who served on the committee, Ally Rye, says people were ready for the change.
Some schools in the region are nicknamed Midgets, including Butternut, Wisconsin; Freeburg, Illinois; Estherville, Iowa; and Dickinson, North Dakota. McLaughlin, South Dakota, changed its moniker from Midgets to Mustangs in 2016.
Officials: Toddler dies in apparent drowning
WEST BEND — Officials say a 2-year-old boy died in an apparent drowning in the town of West Bend.
Authorities say fire crews from Slinger, paramedics and deputies with the Washington County Sheriff's Office responded about 2 p.m. Thursday after the boy was found unresponsive in Big Cedar Lake.
Lifesaving measures were attempted at the scene before the toddler was taken to a West Bend hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.