Man, woman struggle over gun, both struck by same bullet
GREEN BAY — Authorities say a man and woman struggling over a gun at a Green Bay residence were hit with the same bullet.
The Press Gazette reports that Green Bay police were called to an area hospital at 4:30 a.m. Saturday for two patients with gunshot wounds.
Police Lt. David Paral says the shooting occurred on the city’s east side when a 29-year-old Green Bay woman and a 31-year-old man fought over a gun. The gun fired and a single bullet struck both of them. Their injuries were not life-threatening.
The woman was arrested for first-degree reckless injury, disorderly conduct, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Man sentenced to 15 years in death of infant daughter
MILWAUKEE — A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for the fatal drug overdose of his 18-month-old daughter.
Robert Gibson, of West Allis, was found guilty earlier of felony chronic neglect of a child for last summer’s death of Isabella Gibson, who found Gibson’s Percocet pills and ate them.
Gibson told police he put his daughter to sleep the night of July 27th and discovered her lying face down in vomit the next day.
Gibson told a judge at Friday’s sentencing he has no excuses. Gibson’s attorney said his client was addicted to Percocet and he never intended to give his child the pills.
Judge Jeffrey Wagner told Gibson that at the time the drugs were more important to him than the welfare of his child.
Police: Woman driving drunk hits squad car
BEAVER DAM — Authorities say a 46-year-old woman was driving drunk when she collided with a Dodge County Sheriff’s Office squad car.
WITI-TV reports that a Dodge County deputy was stopped to help a disabled semitrailer early Saturday morning when the woman rear-ended the squad car while the deputy was inside of the vehicle.
The woman sustained minor injuries and was treated at the scene by paramedics. The deputy was not hurt.
Authorities say the woman was arrested for operating while intoxicated and inattentive driving. She was transported to the Dodge County Detention Facility and was placed on a 12-hour hold for the OWI.
