700 attend Wisconsin Women’s March
MADISON — About 700 people came out one day after a snowstorm to rally at the state Capitol in Madison for the third annual Wisconsin Women’s March.
The State Journal reports that attendees gathered Saturday at the same location where two years ago more than 75,000 people showed up after the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump.
This time the group enduring bitterly cold temperatures heard from speakers highlighting the need for progressive liberal legislation and greater awareness of issues facing marginalized communities. The rally, dubbed the Women’s Wave, was one of many across the country.Pilot injured when small plane crashes
SCOTT — The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says 64-year-old Michael Kruswick, of Algoma, was the only occupant of the aircraft that made an emergency landing about 3:30 p.m. Friday in the town of Scott in northeast Wisconsin. The sheriff’s office says Kruswick sustained non-incapacitating injuries.
Authorities say Kruswick called 911 when his 1959 Piper Cub lost power and had to make an emergency landing. The crash remains under investigation.
