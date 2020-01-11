State Briefs: Jan. 12, 2020

Child dies from flu; hundreds in hospital
MADISON — A child in Wisconsin has died from influenza, marking the state's first pediatric flu-related death of the season, health officials said Friday.
Officials said the child was under 10 years old and died on the way to a hospital in southeastern Wisconsin. Officials said they don't know if the child was vaccinated; the child had moved to Wisconsin just a couple months ago.
Department of Health Services influenza surveillance coordinator Tom Haupt said 622 people have been hospitalized for the flu and flu-related complications in Wisconsin this season. Of those, 97 were placed in intensive care. He said 60% of the hospital admissions were people under age 65.
Health officials say flu season typically peaks in February.
According to DHS, the child tested positive for influenza B, the strain that’s been rapidly spreading and has been increasingly problematic nationwide, particularly in younger patients.
Haupt said the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is to get vaccinated.
DNR to consider new water quality standards
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources board is set to vote this month on whether to allow the agency to begin drafting new water quality standards for a host of pollutants.
The DNR has proposed creating standards for 16 substances that are currently unregulated in groundwater, including E. coli bacteria and glyphosate, a herbicide that studies have shown can inflame animals' gastrointestinal systems. The department also wants to revise standards for five substances already regulated, including boron and trichloroethylene, a solvent used to clean metal that can cause nausea and liver damage.
The department also wants to create limits on per- and a polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, in drinking and surface water. PFAS are man-made chemicals used in a range of products, including firefighting foam and non-stick cookware. Research suggests the chemicals can decrease female fertility, increase the risk of high blood pressure in pregnant women and lower birth rates.
The changes would mark the first revisions to Wisconsin's water quality regulations in a decade. They could force municipal and private water systems to spend millions on additional testing and filtering, according to DNR scope documents. The department won't be able to complete a cost-benefit analysis until the rules have been drafted.
The board may need several years to write the regulations.
Elk found dead after eating corn
MILWAUKEE — Authorities say an elk was found dead in northern Wisconsin after it ate corn put out by a landowner in a misguided attempt to help wildlife.
The Department of Natural Resources said the animal found dead on Jan. 2 died from rumen acidosis, a direct result from eating the corn. The condition affects deer and elk when their diet is changed too rapidly from natural, high-fiber browse such as twigs to low-fiber, high-carbohydrate supplemental feeds such as corn, wheat and barley. It inhibits or stops digestion in affected animals; rapid death can result even in deer and elk in otherwise good physical condition.
The elk, a young bull, was part of a contingent of animals transferred from Kentucky to Wisconsin in April. It had been released in the Flambeau River State Forest.
It died on private property near Tony in Rusk County, southwest of the state forest.
The elk was wearing a GPS tracking collar that emitted a mortality signal in late December.
Authorities say the landowner was not cited for a violation but has pledged a donation to the state's elk program.
— Associated Press