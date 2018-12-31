Try 1 month for 99¢

Arrest made after fairground death

MENOMONIE — Police in western Wisconsin say they've detained a person in the death of a man following a disturbance.

Menomonie police say the body of a man was found at a residence Sunday afternoon after officers responded to a 911 call about the disturbance west of the Dunn County Fairgrounds. Another man at the scene has been detained as the death is investigated.

The Eau Claire Leader-Telegram reports police say the death is not a random act. No identities have been released.

Man faces 9th OWI charge

OWEN — A central Wisconsin man is facing his ninth drunken driving charge in addition to a drug offense.

The Clark County Sheriff's Office says deputies pulled over the 51-year-old man from Curtiss about 8 p.m. Sunday for an expired registration.

Authorities say the driver had a blood alcohol level more than double the .02 legal limit from prior offenses. Deputies say he also had marijuana in the vehicle that was in plain view.

In addition to counts of operating while revoked and ninth offense operating while intoxicated, the driver is facing marijuana possession charges.

Body found after fire

TOWN OF ELCHO — Authorities in northern Wisconsin say human remains were found inside a house where a fire broke out over the weekend.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Department says crews were called Sunday morning to the house in the Town of Elcho.

After the fire was put out, authorities found human remains inside. WAOW-TV reports foul play is not suspected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An autopsy is scheduled.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

— Associated Press

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments