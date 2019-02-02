Woman charged in methadone death of 14-day-old baby
MILWAUKEE — Authorities have charged a 30-year-old Cudahy woman with reckless homicide after her 14-day-old baby died from a dose of methadone.
Amanda-Linn Tanski told investigators she had been receiving prescribed methadone treatments and was told by a doctor she could breastfeed her child. Methadone is a narcotic that’s used to treat opioid addiction.
Police say they received a 911 call from the child’s father about 2 a.m. on Dec. 19 after he noticed the baby was limp and did not appear to be breathing. Paramedics attempted live-saving measures before the child was pronounced dead about 3 a.m.
Police: 2 deaths could be related to weather
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee authorities are investigating what appear to be two weather-related deaths.
Both of the victims were discovered on Friday. A 63-year-old woman was found at about 6:45 a.m. in a scorched trailer where police believed she was using her gas stove for heat. Investigators say it appears a hot oven may have ignited an adjacent cabinet and created a tremendous amount of smoke.
Later in the day, a 56-year-old man was found frozen in his yard.
Authorities have not determined a cause of death for either person. Autopsies are planned for Monday.
