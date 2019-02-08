Body identified as missing Milwaukee teacher
MILWAUKEE — A body found inside burned vehicle located in Gurnee, Ill., has been identified as that of a missing Milwaukee woman.
Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper announced Thursday dental records confirmed the body found late Saturday is that of 56-year-old teacher Kathleen Ryan. Cooper says additional testing is needed before he releases the preliminary cause of Ryan's death.
Gurnee firefighters summoned to the scene of a burning auto discovered the body after the fire was extinguished.
The victim's son, Zack Ryan, says his mother was last seen around noon Saturday in the Milwaukee suburb of St. Francis. He says she was on her way to a basketball game at a high school in Mundelein, Illinois.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian and fled the scene.
The 54-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a collision between a Milwaukee Department of Public Works truck and a car on city's north side Friday about 8 a.m. Police say he was taken to the hospital and did not survive his injuries.
Authorities say the driver fled from the crash scene on foot.
Group sues state education department
MADISON — A conservative legal group has sued Wisconsin's education department, saying it improperly withheld public records and illegally told school districts not to immediately release documents.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty sued the Department of Public Instruction on Thursday. The group known as WILL sought records in August regarding the federal Every Student Succeeds Act, which requires the agency to create an education accountability system.
Department spokesman Tom McCarthy says the agency followed state records law and disputes claims made in the lawsuit.
Officers won't be charged in deaths
FOND DU LAC — A prosecutor won't file charges against three Fond du Lac police officers in an in-custody death.
Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Tony said during a news conference Friday that the officers stopped 37-year-old Christopher Cary on Dec. 23 for not having a front license plate. They found torn baggies and cocaine residue in his car and discovered he was out on bail in a cocaine-related case.
They placed Cary in the back of a squad car while they continued to search his vehicle. Three minutes later he called for help and went into what Tony called a "medical emergency." Officers called an ambulance within seconds, but Cary later died at a hospital.
Tony said investigators concluded Cary ingested cocaine so he wouldn't be caught with it and overdosed.
