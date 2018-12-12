5 people, 2 dogs rescued from burning home
ASHWAUBENON — Firefighters rescued five people and two dogs from a burning house.
Passers-by reported the blaze Tuesday morning. A public safety officer who responded kicked down the door to check for people inside but was turned back by heavy smoke.
Better-equipped firefighters rescued the people and dogs from the home's basement. Some of the people were pulled through a basement window. None required treatment at a hospital.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately determined.
DNR records 4th firearm deer season injury
MADISON — State wildlife officials have recorded another firearm-related injury stemming from the nine-day gun deer season.
Department of Natural Resources officials initially announced three firearm-related injuries in Columbia, Dunn and Sauk counties, the fewest injuries in the history of the nine-day hunt. No one was killed in any of the incidents.
DNR Secretary Dan Meyer told the agency's board during a meeting Wednesday that the agency was "recently" informed of a fourth injury in Bayfield County. He said the agency recorded four injuries in 2014 as well. The state saw seven injuries, none of them fatal, in 2017.
DNR spokeswoman Joanne Haas said she was gathering information about the Bayfield County injury as of Wednesday afternoon.
Mattress store employee accused of thefts
JANESVILLE — A Janesville mattress store employee is accused of stealing more than $10,000 worth of mattresses and other furniture to support his heroin habit and his mother.
Twenty-three-year-old Owen Peterson is accused of selling mattresses, sofas, love seats, dressers and box springs from Janesville Comfort Shoppe on social media.
The Janesville Gazette reports Peterson faces a felony theft charge. He's due in court Jan. 2. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney, and a home telephone listing couldn't be found.
