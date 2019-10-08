{{featured_button_text}}

Utility worker airlifted after accident

MOUNT PLEASANT — A construction worker was taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a work-site accident Monday afternoon. 

The accident occurred at about 4:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Old Fancher Road and Highway H, according to South Shore Fire Department Battalion Chief Jon Keiser.

According to police radio dispatch reports, the worker sustained a chest injury after he was impaled with a metal rod. The worker was performing telecommunications utility work at the time of the incident.

Flight for Life was initially called, but Keiser said paramedics transported the patient to Ascension All Saints hospital to let hospital staff decide whether to transport the patient for more advanced care.

Radio dispatches indicated the patient was eventually flown by Flight for Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa about an hour after the call.

Attempts to get more information about the incident on Tuesday were not successful.

Vehicle crashes into bank building

BURLINGTON — No serious injuries or structural damage resulted when a woman crashed her vehicle into the wall of a bank Monday morning.

According to Burlington Police Chief Mark Anderson, an 80-year-old woman was pulling into a parking spot at Town Bank, 400 Milwaukee Ave., at about 10:29 a.m., mixed up the pedals and pushed down on the gas, causing the car to hop the curb and hit the building.

Anderson said airbags on the vehicle deployed and the woman was a bit shaken up but there were no major injuries.

The chief added that damage to the building was not substantial but the city building inspector was notified of the incident.

The City of Burlington Fire Department and Burlington Rescue Squad also responded to the call.

Town open house set for Thursday

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The town government is scheduled to hold a fall open house from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Town of Burlington Offices at the Town Hall, 32288 Bushnell Road.

Residents are invited to meet the new Town Administrator Brian Graziano, Town Clerk Jeanne Rennie, Town Board Supervisor No. 3 Russ Egan and Highway Department Jake Isaacson.

Kringle, coffee, cider and cookies will be served.

The open house precedes the regular monthly Town Board meeting, which is scheduled to begin at 6:30 p.m.

Journal Times staff

