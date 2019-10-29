{{featured_button_text}}

Steil to hold phone-in town hall today

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., is scheduled to hold a telephone town hall meeting for constituents at 5:20 p.m. today.

Constituents are advised that while the congressman aims to start the telephone town hall on time, the House of Representatives’ voting schedule is fluid and can often change without advance notice. This may result in a late start time of the telephone town hall.

Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 5:20 p.m central time: 877-229-8493, use PIN No. 118308

Steil has held nine in-person town halls, at least one in each county in the 1st Congressional District, and held seven previous telephone town halls.

Neubauer to hold office hours Monday

RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, has scheduled drop-in open office hours from 1 to 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, at the Racine Public Library in the Teen Reading Section on the second floor.

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

The public is invited to drop by and discuss current legislative issues and developments, community concerns and statewide events. Contact Neubauer’s office at 608-237-9166 with any questions.

Crash on Middle Road

CALEDONIA — Police and rescue crews responded to the 5500 block of Middle Road after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday afternoon around 3 p.m.

The area is just east of Mocha Lisa Coffeehouse, 2825 4 1/2 Mile Road.

Police on scene declined to release additional details about the crash and any injuries involved.

Ashley Manka, a barista at Mocha Lisa, said that traffic has been awful there because of the ongoing construction that has closed down a portion of Highway 32.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Journal Times staff

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments