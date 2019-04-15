Man shot early Sunday in Racine
RACINE — Racine Police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning of a 30-year-old man.
At 1:17 a.m. Sunday, a shooting was reported in the 1400 block of Washington Avenue. A male victim was found in the area, but police said he was "uncooperative" and provided little information. The victim was treated for life-threatening injuries and later released from the hospital.
No one was taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing, Racine Police Sgt. Adam Malacara said on Monday.
Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about the incident. Anyone with information is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756.
Those wishing to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262- 636-9330.
Easter egg hunt set for Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT —The Mount Pleasant Police Citizen Academy Alumni group and the Mount Pleasant Park and Recreation Department have announced plans for the 2019 Cottontail Trail Easter Egg Hunt.
The free family event is scheduled to take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, at the Mount Pleasant Campus Park, located across from the Sealed Air YMCA, 8501 Campus Drive. The event is to include games for the kids, an Easter egg hunt.
Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin is also scheduled to be on site with its Little House display. Representatives will collect nonperishable food for their organization.
Easter egg hunt times by age group are as follows:
• 0-3 years old start at 1:30 p.m.
• 4-7 years old start at 2 p.m.
• 8-12 years old start at 2:30 p.m.
For information on this event, contact Officer Matt Prochaska at mprochaska@mtpleasantwi.gov
One-day complete road closure planned
WATERFORD — On Friday, April 19, a full closure of Highway 20/83 (west Main Street), just to the west of Rivermoor Road, is planned from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the village and state Department of Transportation announced.
Motorists are advised to plan accordingly.
To get around the closure, motorists can use Buena Park Road.
The closure is related to the ongoing reconstruction project of Higway 20/83 between Highway 36 in Rochester and Buena Park Road in Waterford. Work includes complete roadway and sidewalk reconstruction between Buena Park Road and Highway 36, as well as the reconstruction of the bridge over the Fox River.
The work is expected to be completed in the fall.
