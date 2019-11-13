Racine County In Brief

Woman reportedly fires gun into air

RACINE — A Racine woman was arrested Tuesday after police say she fired a handgun into the air during an argument outside the Racine County Workforce Development Center, 1717 Taylor Ave.

Talithia S. Jones, 30, of the 900 block of Hamilton Street, faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and misdemeanor charges of carrying a concealed weapon and disorderly conduct.

The incident occurred at 10:43 a.m. near the area of 17th Street and Morton Avenue on the City of Racine’s south side, police said.

Jones reportedly got into an argument with another woman, and as it escalated, one of the women fired a gun into the air. Police said that no one was struck or injured.

Jones made an initial court appearance Wednesday, during which a cash bond was set at $250, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Nov. 27.

She remained in custody in the Racine County Jail Wednesday afternoon, records show.

