Zoo, HALO funds included in budget
RACINE — The Racine Zoo and the Homeless Assistance Leadership Organization will likely be getting some funding from Racine County in its 2020 budget.
The Journal Times reported Friday that the Zoo Endowment and HALO were not included in the Cultural Activities portion of the proposed budget, which is accurate. However, each organization was included in the capital budget section.
If approved by the County Board, HALO will receive $100,000 and the zoo will receive $104,000 to upgrade different parts of its facilities.
The County Board is planning a public hearing on the proposed 2020 budget at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the county’s Ives Grove Complex, 14200 Washington Ave., Yorkville.
Big R is now Stock+Field
BURLINGTON — People driving by the Big R store at 1058 Milwaukee Ave. may have noticed some changes since Thursday.
Earlier this summer, Big R announced that the company officially had changed its name to Stock+Field.
“The new name allows the brand to send a clear message about their offerings and commitment to providing every rural lifestyle enthusiast with a one-stop destination to gather all of the mission-critical products they need to pursue their work and hobbies,” stated a release.
The Burlington location installed its new Stock+Field sign on Thursday.
According to the company, the retailer has operated as BigR Stores since 1964 when Bill and Pat Crabtree opened the first store in Watseka, Illinois. Since then, the company has grown to 25 locations across Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Michigan including new stores opening soon in Portage, Wisconsin and Lansing, Michigan.
The Stock+Field Lansing store will mark the company’s first expansion into Michigan.
Infant, parental health topic of Thursday forum
RACINE — State Rep. Greta Neubauer, D-Racine, and state Sen. Robert Wirch, D-Somers, are scheduled to moderate a discussion on infant and parental health at 6 p.m. Thursday at the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA, 924 Center St.
The event plans to be focused on parent and newborn health, including the racial disparities that exist in Racine, along with the services and resources that are available to parent and how the Legislature can be responsive to the community’s needs.
The panelists scheduled to participate in the event are: Kerry Milkie, Racine County Youth and Family Division; GeorgAnn Stinson, Birthing Project USA; Tiffany Scaife, Beauty ’n’ Birth Wellness and Birth Services; and Quincy Harrison, of the George Bray Neighborhood YMCA.
