Waterford road closure set to begin
WATERFORD — Main Street from Jefferson Street to Buena Park Road west of Downtown Waterford is scheduled close to through traffic starting Monday, March 18th, as part of the Highway 20/83 reconstruction project.
The bridge is scheduled to remain open. Traffic will be open to residents who live in the affected areas.
To learn more about the project as it proceeds and to have questions answered, visit the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Highway 20 Project website.
Candidate forum set for Wednesday
UNION GROVE — The Greater Union Grove Area Chamber of Commerce is planning to hold an election forum for candidates running for Union Grove village president in the April 2 election.
The forum is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday at Union Grove High School 3433 S. Colony Ave. (Highway 45 south).
Steve Wicklund, a member of the village’s Community Development Authority and president of BSW Electric, is challenging incumbent Mike Aimone, a sales and process coach with State Farm Insurance, who has been village president since 2007 and was a village trustee from 2004-07.
For more information, contact the chamber at (262) 878-4606 or by Email at: info@uniongrovechamber.org
