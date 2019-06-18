Portion of County Highway J closed for culvert work
ROCHESTER — A box culvert replacement project will require the closure of county Highway J (North English Settlement Avenue) at Eagle Creek, just north of Highway A (Plank Road) in the Village of Rochester.
The road closure began Monday and is expected to continue through mid-August. Drivers are advised to use Highway A and the Burlington bypass (Highway 36/83) as a detour.
Racine County officials said that replacing the deteriorating box culvert will greatly enhance safety on the road. In addition, the work is being performed by Racine County crews, which allows for substantial savings of taxpayer dollars, officials said.
The county has also coordinated with the state Department of Natural Resources to ensure that environmentally sensitive areas and Eagle Creek are protected during the project.
Traffic pattern altered for Highway 20/83 project
WATERFORD — On Wednesday, First Street in Waterford and Beck Drive north of Highway 36 in Rochester is scheduled to become a one-way road northbound as part of the ongoing Highway 20/83 construction project, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
The one-way route is to begin at Evergreen Drive in Rochester and stretch to Main Street in Downtown Waterford.
The traffic configuration is is expected to last for several months, state and village officials say.
