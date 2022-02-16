Racine County February 2022 primary election results

Four primary elections were held in Racine County on Tuesday. Here are the results. The general election will close April 5.

Burlington Area School Board

BURLINGTON — Two incumbents on the Burlington Area School Board received the most votes in a crowded Tuesday primary and will move on to the final ballot April 5.

Incumbent Barry Schmaling received the most votes with 1,165, closely followed by fellow incumbent Kevin Bird with 1,140.

Of the five challengers, two will move on: Ryan Mueller, who received 756 votes, and Aaron J. Melby, who received 705 votes.

"We made it!!!!!" Melby said in a social media post after the results came in. "I’m truly humbled by the support. Thank you for rallying with me! I couldn’t have done it without your support and encouragement. Truly a testament to your grassroots efforts! Onward and upward. Lookout April, here I come!"

Eliminated from contention are Tabitha Herbst, 399 votes; Mario Denoto, 320 votes; and Jim Bousman, 76 votes.

Judging by the vote totals, which saw high turnout for a school board primary election, Schmaling and Bird appear poised to hold onto their seats — but it will likely be close. The incumbents received 2,305 votes combined. The other five candidates combined received 2,256.

On the April 5 ballot, voters will elect two people to fill the seats currently held by Schmaling and Bird.

Raymond School Board

RAYMOND — In 2020, nobody filed to run for Raymond School Board when there was one open seat, with the winner being decided by write-in. The next year, nobody filed to run for two open seats.

This year, enough candidates ran that a primary was forced.

Two candidates have been eliminated from the race according to the preliminary results of Tuesday's six-way primary, with four advancing. The final election, April 5, will reduce the list of finalists to the two who will be elected to the board.

Advancing to appear on the final ballot will be: Gwen McGuire Keller, 302 votes; Art Binhack, 243 votes; Janell Wise, 195 votes; and Jillian Berman, 143 votes.

Eliminated are Alison Ebert, who received 123 votes, and Tonya Martin, who received 28 votes.

Racine Unified

RACINE — Only 27 votes separated the top vote-getter in a Tuesday Racine Unified School Board primary election and the candidate eliminated from contention.

Incumbent Tonya C. Evans, appointed to the School Board in December, will appear on the final ballot April 5. She received 224 votes, but that was the second-most among candidates. Receiving the most votes was Theresa F. Villar with 241.

Eliminated from the race, according to preliminary results published by Racine County Tuesday night, was Margaret Oliver, who received 214 votes.

"Ok Fam, we’ve advanced! Now it’s time for us to win!" Evans said in a Facebook post after the results came in.

In a post of her own, Villar said "I want to congratulate all 3 candidates for running strong campaigns. It was a VERY close race. And thank you to all my volunteers, to those who contributed to my campaign, and most of all to the voters who came out to vote for ONE race! Now on to the general election!"

Villar is a prosecutor with the Racine County District Attorney's Office. Evans is the bureau director of Milwaukee Enrollment Services for the State of Wisconsin.

Racine County Board

RACINE — A current City of Racine alderman, Henry Perez, has a chance to win a second local elected position after he survived a primary Tuesday in the race for District 9 supervisor on the Racine County Board. But he will still need to come from behind to unseat incumbent Eric Hopkins.

According to preliminary results reported by Racine County Tuesday night, Hopkins received 309 votes in a primary, followed by Perez with 229 and Colin McKenna with 76.