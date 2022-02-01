Racine County Crime In brief

Arrested after allegedly beating teen with pole

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly assaulted a minor with a metal pole.

Nicolas N. Garcia, 23, of the 1700 block of Villa Street, was charged with felony counts of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and substantial battery, as well as a misdemeanor count disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On June 19, an officer was sent to the residence in the 1800 block of Grand Avenue for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer made contact with a 14-year-old who was holding a cloth on his head to control bleeding coming from his face. Rescue transported him to Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3801 Spring St.

While at the hospital, the boy told the officer that he and several other friends walked to Belle City Food Mart at 522 16th St. and that, when they arrived, two men followed them inside and they all exchanged words. When he went to leave, the rest of his group were gone so he was alone. He was then attacked by the two men, who he did not know, and that one of them hit him with a large metal pole or rod, which the boy described as similar to the pole that holds a stop sign.

Medical staff told the officer that he had a large gash on the left side of his head that would require stitches. The boy also "suffered a superior orbital and lateral orbital fracture," according to the complaint.

On June 21, an investigator obtained video surveillance and saw the two men run into the store as if being chased, followed by a group of around eight men. The groups began flashing gang signs at each other before both left. Upon reviewing the video, an investigator reported that he had identified the man who hit the boy was Garcia by comparing the video with a booking photo.

Garcia was arrested Sunday, Jan. 30, after he allegedly was seen near the corner of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue peering into the windows of a house. Police reported that marijuana was found in his pocket.

Garcia was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Police: Driver found asleep after OWI crash

CALEDONIA — A South Milwaukee man who was allegedly involved in a drunk driving crash was found asleep in his damaged car after the crash in northeastern Racine County.

James Allen Rhodes Jr., 38, was charged with seven misdemeanor counts of bail jumping in addition to misdemeanor counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a second offense, operate motor vehicle while revoked and failure to install ignition interlock device.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Sunday, an officer was sent to the intersection of highways 38 and H for a crash.

Upon arrival, the officer saw a damaged car and made contact with the driver, Rhodes, who was asleep in the running car. The officer woke him up. After rolling down the window, Rhodes admitted to drinking and said he was coming from a bar in South Milwaukee. He said he drank six shots of tequila and had two beers. A preliminary breath test yielded a result of 0.11, above the legal limit of 0.08. An empty beer bottle was also found in the car.

Rhodes was given a $1,000 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A status conference is set for March 28 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

"I'll pay all the tickets you give me"

RACINE — A Racine woman has been accused of a hit-and-run who, upon being arrested, allegedly told officers "I'll pay all the tickets you give me."

Shakiyah S. Howell, 23, of the 2700 block of Mt. Pleasant Street, was charged with a felony count of hit and run causing injury and misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated causing injury as a first offense and obstructing an officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to the area of Washington and Boyd avenues for an accident. Officers were notified that a man and woman exited the crashed vehicle and fled.

An officer found the subjects. The man was bleeding heavily from his face. He admitted that he and the woman, identified as Howell, were drinking at the bar and claimed that he got his injuries from being "jumped," but did not provide any additional information about that.

The officer then spoke to Howell, who had slurred speech and was stumbling while walking. Unprompted, she began profusely apologizing and said "I'll pay all the tickets you give me," and "I did it. It was all me."

Officers inspected the crashed car and saw a massive amount of blood on the passenger's side and none on the driver's side.

Howell was given a $1,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

