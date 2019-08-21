No visits for man on death row
STARKE, Fla. — A serial killer who preyed on older gay men during a rampage that left six dead a quarter-century ago received no visitors in the hours before his planned execution.
Officials at Florida State Prison in Starke say 57-year-old Gary Ray Bowles did eat a meal of three cheeseburgers, French fries and bacon as execution preparations were being made. He’s set to receive a lethal injection for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville Beach — one of the killings that terrorized the Interstate 95 corridor in an eight-month span in 1994.
The execution plan awaits a ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court on his final appeals.
Hinton was Bowles’ sixth and final known victim in a spree that began in Daytona Beach with the slaying of John Hardy Roberts. In between, there were victims in Rockville, Maryland; Savannah, Georgia; Atlanta and Nassau County, Florida.
Texas gov. meets with Big Tech
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met in Austin with officials from some of the world’s biggest tech giants to discuss ways of combating extremism in the wake of a mass shooting in El Paso that left 22 people dead.
The officials from Google, Facebook and Twitter sat down with state lawmakers and the FBI after Abbott called for a crackdown on internet sites used by violent extremists in the immediate aftermath of the shooting. Authorities believe the gunman posted a racist creed online shortly before carrying out the Aug. 3 attack.
The Republican governor acknowledged that while officials thought they took big steps to address the challenges of gun violence after a 2018 shooting at a local high school left 10 people dead, “obviously ... there are unique issues about what happened in El Paso that need to be addressed in addition to the type of violence we saw in the aftermath of Santa Fe.”
Abbott said the series of roundtable discussions would include looking at “keeping guns of the hands of deranged individuals while at the very same time making sure that we can do so in a way that safeguards Second Amendment rights.”
Salmon rebounds
SAN FRANCISCO — Trolling off the California coast, Sarah Bates leans over the side of her boat and pulls out a long, silvery fish prized by anglers and seafood lovers: wild king salmon.
Reeling in a fish “feels good every time,” but this year has been surprisingly good, said Bates, a commercial troller based in San Francisco.
She and other California fishermen are reporting one of the best salmon fishing seasons in years, thanks to heavy rain and snow that ended the state’s historic drought.
It’s a sharp reversal for chinook salmon, also known as king salmon, an iconic species that helps sustain many Pacific Coast fishing communities.
Commercial salmon catches have surpassed official preseason forecasts by about 50%, said Kandice Morgenstern, a marine scientist with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Harvests have been particularly strong in Morro Bay, Monterey and San Francisco, but weaker along California’s northern coast.
“We’re really surprised to be seeing this many fish being landed so far this season,” Morgenstern said.
The salmon rebound comes after three years of extremely low catches that resulted from poor ocean conditions and California’s five-year drought, which drained the state’s rivers and reservoirs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.