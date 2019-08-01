FedEx to invest additional $450 million, modernize hub
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FedEx Corp. is investing an additional $450 million to improve operations at its busy hub in Memphis, Tennessee.
The shipping giant's announcement Friday at Memphis International Airport increases its investment toward modernizing its Memphis hub to about $1.5 billion.
The company announced in March 2018 a $1.1 billion plan to build a sorting facility, install new systems and construct a new bulk truckload building to support internet commerce needs. FedEx has said the investment will help improve its efficiency and reliability as it delivers packages throughout the world.
Officials say the modernization is expected to be completed by 2025. The Memphis hub currently has 11,000 employees, and more jobs are expected to be added.
U.S. to sell more 'great beef' in Europe
WASHINGTON — The White House's top economic adviser says the U.S. will be selling more beef to the European Union.
President Donald Trump's adviser Larry Kudlow told reporters that "America has great beef" and "we get to sell more."
The announcement comes the day after Trump increased pressure on China to reach a trade deal by saying he will impose 10% tariffs Sept. 1 on the remaining $300 billion in Chinese imports he hasn't already taxed.
The European Commission announced in June that it had reached an agreement with the U.S. to allow more hormone-free U.S. beef onto the European market.
The agreement could end a long-running dispute over EU beef import restrictions.
Protesters rally outside court during Purdue Pharma hearing
BOSTON — They came bearing oversized images of the sons and daughters they lost to drug overdoses and signs demanding justice from the pharmaceutical company they hold most responsible.
The parents and their supporters rallied outside a Boston courthouse Friday as a judge heard arguments in Massachusetts' lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, over its role in the national opioid epidemic.
More than 100 people gathered in front of Suffolk County Superior Court, some with signs saying, "Sack the Sacklers," referring to the wealthy family that owns Purdue Pharma and whose name is emblazoned across major institutions such as the Smithsonian, Guggenheim and Harvard from years of philanthropy.
Poster boards filled with photos of hundreds of Massachusetts overdose victims were also laid out on the courthouse steps. Nearby, a full-sized skeleton made up of prescription pill bottles served as a guardian to the grim memorial.
"They need to see the families," said Cheryl Juaire, a mother from Marlborough, Massachusetts, whose 23-year-old son Corey Merrill died of an overdose in 2011. "They need to be held accountable for the deaths of our children."
Members of the Sackler family weren't present in court Friday as lawyers representing the company, former executives and family members argued that Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey's lawsuit should be dismissed. The lawyers said that the Democrat distorted facts and made oversimplified claims in her lawsuit in order to scapegoat the company for an epidemic has claimed more than 400,000 lives since 1999.
Healey, in her lawsuit, accuses the Stamford, Connecticut, company of falsely claiming OxyContin had low risk for addiction. Her office argues that Purdue Pharma's sales and marketing teams pushed prescribers to keep patients on the drugs longer and aggressively targeted vulnerable populations, like the elderly and veterans.
In a statement as the hearing opened, Purdue Pharma called Healey's lawsuit a "misguided and very political effort to try to place blame on a single manufacturer" for an epidemic that's now largely driven by illegal heroin and fentanyl.
The company has argued it produced only a small fraction of the nation's opioid medications. Lower-priced generic drug makers produced the lion's share.
