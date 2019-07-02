Kids allegedly left in car while mom shops
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after allegedly leaving her children in a running vehicle while she shopped.
Dejane' T. Harrison, 22, of the 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, is charged with two misdemeanor counts of neglecting a child.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Monday, police responded to the parking lot of Dollar Tree, 3900 Erie St., after receiving a call from someone concerned for the safety of two young children who were sleeping in the backseat of a running vehicle.
When an officer arrived, he found two sleeping boys — ages 11 months and 4 years — sleeping inside a running vehicle with its windows down and loud music playing. The officer noted that it was about 80 degrees outside at the time.
The officer spoke with Harrison, who said she was only inside the store for minutes to get a few items. However, she reportedly had four bags full of groceries in her possession. A witness said the children had been left unsupervised for about 25 minutes.
Harrison was not in custody as of Tuesday night. A status conference in the case is scheduled for Sept. 3 at the county Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
Sleeping girl left behind at church
KENOSHA — Firefighters at Kenosha's Roosevelt Road fire station reported finding a 7-year-old girl over the weekend who was reportedly accidentally left at a church.
The girl told Kenosha Police she had gone to church with her grandparents Friday and had fallen asleep in a pew. When she woke up, the church was empty and everyone was gone.
The Fire Department reported finding her at 8:44 p.m. Police contacted the girl’s mother, who lives in Racine and was at work. Juvenile crisis workers were also contacted.
According to the police report, the girl’s grandparents thought she left church with an uncle and the uncle believed she had left with the grandparents so no one in the family realized she had been left alone.
