Local briefs

Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proof of residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.

The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Brewer baseball games.

Special Olympics benefit at Dunkin' Donuts

Members of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin will be accepting donations from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 20, at Dunkin' Donut locations in Wisconsin including the stores at 6026 Washington Ave. and 1215 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, and 11748 75th St., Kenosha.

Proceeds from the ninth annual Coffee for Champions fundraiser will go to the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. Guests who make a donation will receive a free doughnut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

The event has raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin in its first eight years.

