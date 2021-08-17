Local briefs

RPD: Increase in garage burglaries on south side
The Racine Police Department issued a warning to the public Tuesday afternoon regarding "a large increase in garage burglaries during the overnight hours."
According to the notice: "The majority of these crimes have occurred on Racine's south side to garages left open or unlocked. The suspect or suspects appear to target anything of value, especially power tools. Please remember to close and lock your garages and service doors. Also, floodlights and security cameras are excellent tools against these types of crimes."
Save the Children reading event set for Thursday
RACINE — Save the Children, a humanitarian organization founded 102 years ago dedicated to improving the lives of endangered children, is taking its 100 Days of Reading campaign on the road this summer with a multi-city bus tour supported by SC Johnson and T.J. Maxx.
It will be stopping in Racine from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Mitchell School, 2713 Drexel Ave.
The invite-only bus tour is bringing summer learning, fun activities and essential resources to kids in need in the Racine area and across America, helping prepare them for the upcoming school year.
Save the Children, in partnership with SC Johnson, has stuffed the bus with backpacks of school supplies, educational materials and personal care products, which they will be hand delivering to families in Racine.
The mobile 100 Days of Reading tour, powered by an eco-friendly, clean fuel bus, will also host educational games and activities on-site to promote family engagement, learning and fun. To learn more about the bus tour and its activities, as well as Save the Children’s 100 Days of Reading campaign, visit SavetheChildren.org.
Racine PRCS giving away Brewers tickets
RACINE — The Racine Department of Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, a participant in the Milwaukee Brewers Buddies Program, will distribute a limited number of complimentary guest passes for the Aug. 25 baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. at American Family Field, 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee.
Guest passes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to Racine County residents beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at the PRCS office, 800 Center St., Room 127. Proof of residency in the form of a current Wisconsin photo ID is required. Guest passes come pre-bundled in packets of two. Recipients may obtain one packet per person ages 18 or older.
The intent of the Brewers Buddies Program is to provide opportunities for low-income and disadvantaged youth and their families to attend Brewer baseball games.
Special Olympics benefit at Dunkin' Donuts
Members of the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Wisconsin will be accepting donations from 5 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 20, at Dunkin' Donut locations in Wisconsin including the stores at 6026 Washington Ave. and 1215 N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, and 11748 75th St., Kenosha.
Proceeds from the ninth annual Coffee for Champions fundraiser will go to the athletes of Special Olympics Wisconsin. Guests who make a donation will receive a free doughnut. Guests who donate $10 or more will receive a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
The event has raised more than $350,000 for Special Olympics Wisconsin in its first eight years.
