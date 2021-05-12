Local briefs

Man allegedly stabs woman with steak knife
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly stabbed a woman with a steak knife and threatened to kill her.
Leroy T. Bryant, 56, of the 900 block of Center Street, was charged with a felony count of attempt first degree intentional homicide and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:13 a.m. Tuesday, an officer was sent to a house on Center St. for a stabbing.
Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim who was being treated by rescue for a puncture wound to her upper left arm. The officer spoke to Bryant who said the victim came over to his house and attacked him with a knife and that he had a right to defend himself.
The officer went to the hospital to speak to the victim again and she said that he was at Bryant's house all day on Monday and Bryant left at around 6 p.m. and didn't return until 2 a.m. She was texting Bryant to get his key because she wanted to go home. When he got home they began to argue. Bryant then said "(Expletive) I'm sick of you. I treat you so good." She then told him she was going to leave and he responded with "No you ain't going anywhere." He got a steak knife from the kitchen and then stabbed her. While he was doing this he said "(Expletive) I'll kill you."
Bryant had an adjourned initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Police: Woman stabs man, then they search for cars to steal
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine woman allegedly stabbed a man with a butcher's knife, the two then went to find cars to steal from.
Antonique J. Carter, 26, of the 1700 block of Taylor Avenue, was charged with a felony count of aggravated battery and four misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.
Rashad R. Lewis, 30, of the 1100 block of Carlisle Ave., was charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Saturday, an officer was sent to the Excel Inn on 1033 E. Frontage Road for a suspicious person in room 22 and a possible stabbing. Dispatch advised the two people involved were Carter and Lewis.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with a witness who said that Lewis was stabbed and left in a black SUV and Carter entered room 22. The officer went to the room and found a trail of blood going back to the bathroom with a large butcher knife located in the tub. The witness told the officer that he heard yelling between the two and overheard comments like "What are you going to do? You gonna stab me?" He saw them walk into the room and moments later saw Lewis run with Carter chasing him with a butcher knife. She jabbed the knife into his back and side and then the two went back into the room. A short time later, Lewis left while holding a towel to his side.
At around 6 a.m., officers were sent to a suspicious vehicle in the 13300 block of Hospitality Court where two people were seen checking car doors and pulling on door handles. Officers found Carter and Lewis in the car in question. Lewis had blood on his shirt and hand and a gaping stab wound on his right forearm. He had two wounds with one being 2 cm long and the other 3.3 cm long.
Carter was given a $20,000 cash bond and Lewis was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Both have a preliminary hearing set for May 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Carthage student faces child porn charges
KENOSHA — A Carthage College student was charged with possession of child pornography Wednesday.
Benjamin Cisco, 18, was charged with six counts of possession of child pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha Police served a search warrant on Cisco’s dorm room at Carthage on Tuesday, responding to a cyber tip that flags suspected child pornography use. The complaint states that Cisco told investigators that a person he spoke to online sent him a link to an account that included images of child pornography and that he opened the file because he was curious.
Investigators found pornographic videos of what appeared to be early pubescent children and late prepubescent children.