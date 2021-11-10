Local briefs

Texas Roadhouse giving vets meal vouchers

MOUNT PLEASANT — To honor veterans and active military this Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will be distributing meal vouchers in the parking lot to service members from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave.

The meal vouchers will be valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service is required through military or VA card, or discharge papers.

Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a six-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.

The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.

Friends of the Library host annual book sale

RACINE — The Friends of the Racine Public Library’s annual book sale is back with more than 10,000 books, DVDs, CDs, art, toys and games for sale. It takes place in the Racine Public Library atrium and Lee room, 75 Seventh St.

The sale is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12-13. Members of the Friends of the Library are invited to browse the book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.

The Friends of the Racine Public Library are a volunteer group of community members who promote, support and underwrite the Racine Public Library’s resources and programs.

People can sign up to become a member before the sale to get in early. Members receive early information about special events and sales run by the Friends, as well as other opportunities to support the library. Annual membership fees are: Individual, $10; family, $15; supporting, $25 or more; sponsor, $100 or more. To sign up, send email to friends@RPLFriends.org. People can also pick up a pamphlet in the library’s book sale room for a form to print and mail.

Journal Times staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0