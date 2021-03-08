Local briefs

DRC seeks sponsors for public art project
RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corp.'s 20th annual public art project will feature 25 decorated bistro table and chairs sets which will be displayed and available for use throughout Downtown from June through mid-September.
“We’re so proud that we are one of only a few communities in the entire nation that has displayed a public art project in downtown for 20 consecutive years,” said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director.
Kruse explained that the DRC’s choice of functional art for this year’s project was guided not only with the desire to beautify downtown, but also to help with the added need for outdoor seating and dining due to the pandemic.
The DRC is currently seeking 10 more sponsors to make this project a reality. A $500 sponsorship includes the table and chairs which will be displayed in Downtown all summer and auctioned off in September. An $800 permanent sponsorship includes the table and chairs which will be displayed in Downtown every summer moving forward (until it is not in good shape). A plaque will also be attached to the table to recognize the artist and sponsor’s names at both sponsorship levels.
Businesses interested in learning more about sponsoring a table and chairs can contact Kruse at kkruse@racinedowntown.com.
Five charged in vehicle thefts
CALEDONIA — Five people are in custody in connection with a string of thefts from vehicles, the Caledonia Police Department said Monday in a news release.
Caledonia Police reported that it intercepted a vehicle leaving the Caddy Vista neighborhood at 3:30 a.m. Monday.
According to the news release, the vehicle had been called in by a resident who saw it cruising around with only parking lights on. The occupants were seen running with the vehicle and checking cars as they drove by. The five occupants were detained and a check of the vehicle reveled multiple phones, loose cash, credit cards, change, an iPad, electronics, car keys and other items believed to have been stolen. These items were from locations in southeast Wisconsin.
“Residents are advised to keep their vehicles locked; these subjects were only taking from unlocked cars,” Caledonia Police said in the news release. “The occupants were transported to the Racine County Jail on multiple charges.”
Residents who believe they had items stolen from their vehicle should contact the Caledonia Police Department.
No injuries in Villa Street house fire
RACINE — A house in the 1700 block of Villa Street sustained an estimated $25,000 in damage in a house fire Monday morning, the Racine Fire Department said in a news release. No civilians or firefighters were injured in the fire.
Racine Fire was dispatched just after 6 a.m. Monday to a blaze on the second floor of a house in the 1700 block of Villa Street.
The first fire apparatus on scene reported smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Two fire companies entered the house with a hose line to investigate and discovered active fire near a second-floor window.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and salvage and overhaul activities were performed in the area of origin to ensure no further fire was present.
The Racine Fire Department issued a reminder stating importance of having operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes whether it be a house, apartment or condominium. It's also suggested to have an escape plan and practice it regularly.
Kreuser to step down as county exec in 2022
Jim Kreuser, the longest-tenured Kenosha County executive at 13 years and counting, announced Sunday morning that his current four-year term that expires in April 2022 will be his last.
Kreuser, who first was elected in 2008, said in a statement that he will retire at the end of his current term. The time is right to make the move, Kreuser, 59, said in an emailed statement.
Kreuser has never faced an opponent in elections for county executive.
In 1993, Kreuser won a special election for the 64th Assembly District; he won re-election to the Assembly seven times before he took over as county executive. He also was elected by his colleagues in 2002 as Assembly minority leader.
Kreuser is the fourth county executive since that form of government began in Kenosha County in 1982.
