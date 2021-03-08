Local briefs

Racine Fire was dispatched just after 6 a.m. Monday to a blaze on the second floor of a house in the 1700 block of Villa Street.

The first fire apparatus on scene reported smoke showing from the eaves of the house. Two fire companies entered the house with a hose line to investigate and discovered active fire near a second-floor window.

The fire was quickly extinguished, and salvage and overhaul activities were performed in the area of origin to ensure no further fire was present.

The Racine Fire Department issued a reminder stating importance of having operational smoke and carbon monoxide alarms in their homes whether it be a house, apartment or condominium. It's also suggested to have an escape plan and practice it regularly.

Kreuser to step down as county exec in 2022

Jim Kreuser, the longest-tenured Kenosha County executive at 13 years and counting, announced Sunday morning that his current four-year term that expires in April 2022 will be his last.

Kreuser, who first was elected in 2008, said in a statement that he will retire at the end of his current term. The time is right to make the move, Kreuser, 59, said in an emailed statement.