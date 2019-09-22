Suspect arrested after standoff in Kenosha
KENOSHA — An adult male has been arrested after barricading himself inside a residence with two other adults.
According to a news release from the Kenosha Police Department, at 11:41 a.m. Kenosha officers responded to a 911 hang-up call at a residence on the 4100 block of 30th Avenue.
Officers found an adult male, who was not named in the release, had barricaded himself insidethe residence. He was armed with a crowbar and made threats against officers. The officers also learned that two adults, not involved in the barricade, also were inside the house.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Department Tactical Response Team was called to the scene. The suspect then released the uninvolved adults. The suspect was taken into custody without incident "after a lengthy standoff," according to the release.
As of the time of the release, the suspect was being held on an outstanding warrant. No injuries were reported.
Kenosha woman faces OWI after allegedly causing crash
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Kenosha woman is accused of driving under the influence and causing an accident injuring three individuals.
According to the news release from the Mount Pleasant Police Department, MPPD officials responded at 1:05 a.m. to a report of an accident with injuries near the intersection of Highway 20 and Interstate 94.
Upon arrival, officials found two vehicles in the roadside ditch. One was a 2012 Hyundai with heavy rear-end damage east of the intersection. Three males were inside, all whom sustained injuries officials described as non-life-threatening. One male passenger was transported by South Shore Fire Department to Ascension All Saints, 3801 Spring St.
You have free articles remaining.
The other vehicle was a 2019 Genesis G70 in a ditch north of the other vehicle operated by a lone female. The operator was Gabriela Garcia, 27, of Kenosha who is accused of operating the vehicle while intoxicated.
According to the investigation, Garcia exited I-94, failed to obey traffic signals and right of way and struck the Hyundai in the rear.
Garcia was transported the Racine County Jail on pending charges.
The on-ramp to I-94 was temporarily shu tdown. Both vehicles were towed due to heavy damage. The incident is still under investigation.
Smoke alarm awakens family during house fire
RACINE — A family of seven was awakened on Saturday morning by their smoke alarm which was triggered by a basement fire.
According to a press release from the Racine Fire Department, the alarm awakened a family on the 3200 block of Fox Drive at about 4:44 a.m., at which point they discovered a possible electrical fire in their downstairs bathroom and called 911.
When fire crews arrived 3 minutes later, they discovered the fire was in the basement ceiling and extinguished it before it spread. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross responded to the scene and is providing temporary shelter to the family.
The estimated loss is $20,000. The fire's origin remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.