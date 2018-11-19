Marijuana, cocaine found during traffic stop
MOUNT PLEASANT — Police say they found cocaine and marijuana on a Racine man who was arrested during an early morning traffic stop.
At 1:11 a.m. Monday, Mount Pleasant officers pulled over a vehicle for suspended registration plates and plates that did not match the vehicle on Highway 32 near Chicory Road, according to a Mount Pleasant Police Department news release.
During the traffic stop, officers determined that the passenger, 27-year-old Jorge Govea of Racine, had a warrant for child support out of Racine County Circuit Court.
When Govea was being taken into custody, police say they smelled marijuana and that Govea was acting nervous. Sandwich bags were found in his back pocket.
A vehicle search turned up six individually wrapped baggies of cocaine weighing 4.2 grams, four baggies of marijuana weighing 73.2 grams, a scale and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Govea was arrested for possession with intent to deliver cocaine and marijuana. He was taken to the Racine County Jail, and charges were referred to the Racine County District Attorney’s office.
Kenosha shooting victim identified
KENOSHA — An Illinois man is dead following a fatal shooting that occurred in Kenosha early Sunday.
At 3:15 a.m. Sunday, Kenosha police responded to a report of gunshots near the area of 67th Street and 26th Avenue, according to a Kenosha Police Department news release.
The body of 27-year-old Deonte C. White, a Zion, Ill., resident, was discovered by police in an alley between 25th and 26th avenues near 67th Street.
The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information about White’s death is asked to call the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Woman allegedly cut another during altercation
RACINE — A Racine woman is facing charges after she allegedly cut another woman during an argument.
Jennah L. Vlach, 29, of the 1600 block of 16th Street is charged with felony substantial battery and misdemeanor disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon.
According to the criminal complaint:
On Saturday, Racine police responded to Vlach’s residence after it was reported that a female was cut with a knife. The officer spoke with the victim who had a 4- to 6-inch cut on her arm and was bleeding.
The victim said she, her husband, another couple and Vlach were in an apartment playing cards and drinking. When Vlach made a comment about the other couple, the victim said something to Vlach.
Vlach then threw a can of beer at the victim, flipped the kitchen table and picked up a knife. She slashed at the victim, cutting her, resulting in a cut that required five stitches at the hospital.
During her initial appearance, Vlach’s cash bond was set at $250. As of Monday afternoon, Vlach remained in custody, online records showed. A preliminary hearing is set for Dec. 5 at the Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
