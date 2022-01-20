Charges follow PlayStation fight

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of choking and slapping a woman over an argument involving a video game console.

Austin S. Reagles, 33, of the 5500 block of Marboro Drive, was charged with misdemeanor counts of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to a residence on Marboro Drive for an assault. A man, later identified as Reagles, was standing near a car and then retreated into the residence. A woman stepped out of the car and was crying, saying she had been hit and wanted Reagles arrested.

She said that Reagles added an unknown woman to his PlayStation account and confronted him about it.

She then threw the PlayStation to the ground, after which Reagles allegedly slammed her to the floor and choked her. He then slapped her across the face and yelled profanity at her multiple times. She had red marks to her cheek and neck.

Officers entered the residence to try and speak with Reagles, but he locked himself inside a bathroom and refused to come out, saying he was not going to jail.

He was later arrested at his place of employment and taken to jail.

Reagles was given a $500 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Wednesday. A status conference is set for March 4 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Hit-and-run charges filed

RACINE — A Racine man was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run in the area of Lathrop Avenue and Chicory Road Monday.

Marcus C. Haynes, 33, of the 1800 block of Clayton Avenue, was charged with misdemeanor counts of hit-and-run and bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the area of Lathrop Avenue and Chicory Road for a hit and run.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke with a woman who said that her car was struck by a man driving a red sedan. After the crash, the suspect allegedly got out of the car, then got back in and drove away at a high rate of speed. The officer located a large piece of debris from the red sedan and learned it likely came from a 2000-2002 Lincoln LS.

Haynes was developed as a suspect after the officer reviewed department records, the car's make and model, and the partial plate given by the woman who had been crashed into.

On Tuesday, officers found the red Lincoln involved in the hit and run in the 800 block of Hayes Avenue. An officer spoke to Haynes who said he was aware that "his light" fell off his car and that he did not stay on scene because he was "(expletive) in the head." He admitted to getting out of the car, looking around and then driving away.

Haynes has an adjourned initial court appearance on Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Guilty of killing, dismembering parents

A Dane County jury found Chandler Halderson guilty Thursday in the murder and dismemberment of his parents last summer.

After deliberating just over 2 hours, the jury found 23-year-old Halderson guilty of killing, cutting up and hiding Bart and Krista Halderson as well as lying to law enforcement when he initially claimed his parents went missing after leaving the family's shared Windsor home for a July 4 weekend trip in northern Wisconsin and never returning.

Chandler showed no apparent reaction when the verdicts were read, convicting him of two counts each of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, hiding a corpse and falsifying information about a missing person.

A first-degree intentional homicide conviction carries a mandatory life sentence. Attorneys will be able to argue whether Chandler can ever be eligible for parole at a sentencing hearing scheduled in mid-March.

After prosecution spent a week and a half arguing the case, which has drawn national media attention, the defense rested Thursday morning without calling any witnesses or Chandler testifying.

Chandler allegedly killed his parents on July 1. He was arrested July 8.

Father charged with fatally shooting 8-year-old

MILWAUKEE — The father of 8-year-old Milwaukee girl has been charged with fatally shooting her.

Michael Huddleston, 47, is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the Jan. 15 death of Tiana Huddleston. A criminal complaint says Huddleston told detectives his daughter was a in the wrong place at the wrong time when his gun accidentally discharged.

The girl’s 18-year-old brother called 911 to report the shooting and that Huddleston was on the way to the hospital with Tiana. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, doctors approached Huddleston and told him that Tiana had died. The complaint says Huddleston repeatedly told officers and detectives to take him to jail.

The complaint said Huddleston later told detectives he drank two pints of tequila and he wanted to teach the kids a lesson in gun safety and grabbed his gun, checked that the safety was on and that there was nothing in the clip. When Huddleston put the clip back in the gun and squeezed the trigger, the girl was struck in the chest by a bullet, according to the complaint.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office has also charged Huddleston with use of dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.

If convicted, Huddleston faces up to 70 years in prison. Court records do not list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Journal Times staff, Lee Newspapers and Associated Press

