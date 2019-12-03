Sex offender violates release rules

RACINE — A Racine sex offender previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child is facing a felony charge for allegedly letting his GPS monitor die and ignoring contacts from the state Department of Corrections.

Eric N. Aponte, 31, of the 4600 block of Durand Avenue, faces one felony count of sex offender registry violation.

He was released to extended supervision on Jan. 2, 2018, after spending six years in prison.

Aponte allegedly let his GPS monitor’s battery die on Sept. 24. A DOC agent sent two compliance letters and called his last known phone number on Oct. 22, 28 and 29; Aponte did not respond to any of the contacts, according to the complaint.

Authorities arrested Aponte on Nov. 11, the complaint says, but charges were not formally filed until last week, records show.

Aponte remained in Racine County Jail on a hold order as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12.