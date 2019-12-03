Serious injury reported in I-94 rollover
SOMERS — One person was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 94 between highways E and 142 Monday afternoon.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m., with the person ejected from the vehicle, according to Somers Fire Chief Carson Wilkinson.
The injured party was located in a grassy area and was taken by Somers Fire and Rescue to Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital with life-threatening injuries, Wilkinson said.
The person’s condition was not known late Monday.
“The individual was alive at the time we transported,” he said.
The vehicle was believed to have rolled over multiple times, he said. The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash. Authorities were not available for comment, and no other information on the crash was available.
Law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel remained on the scene for about an hour and 15 minutes, Wilkinson said.
The Fire Department aided in cleaning up vehicle fluid and debris from the crash while providing lighting. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department directed traffic as the State Patrol investigated.
Sex offender violates release rules
RACINE — A Racine sex offender previously convicted of first-degree sexual assault of a child is facing a felony charge for allegedly letting his GPS monitor die and ignoring contacts from the state Department of Corrections.
Eric N. Aponte, 31, of the 4600 block of Durand Avenue, faces one felony count of sex offender registry violation.
He was released to extended supervision on Jan. 2, 2018, after spending six years in prison.
Aponte allegedly let his GPS monitor’s battery die on Sept. 24. A DOC agent sent two compliance letters and called his last known phone number on Oct. 22, 28 and 29; Aponte did not respond to any of the contacts, according to the complaint.
Authorities arrested Aponte on Nov. 11, the complaint says, but charges were not formally filed until last week, records show.
Aponte remained in Racine County Jail on a hold order as of Tuesday afternoon, records show. He made an initial court appearance Monday, during which a $5,000 cash bond was set.
A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Dec. 12.
Final weekend for yard waste siteCALEDONIA — The Village of Caledonia yard waste site at 6900 Nicholson Road will be open for the final time this season to drop off leftover yard waste from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8.
Injuries, school damage reported in crash
RACINE — Early Friday morning, a vehicle crashed into Park High School, the Racine Police Department has reported.
All three occupants of the vehicle were hospitalized after the crash, which occurred just after 3:40 a.m. on Nov. 29 near the roundabout at 13th Street and Valley Drive.
The school building reportedly sustained damage.
The cause of the crash was not known as of Monday afternoon.
Vehicle hit by bullet
RACINE — At 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, gunshots were heard on the 1800 block of LaSalle Street.
No injuries were reported, although one vehicle was struck by at least one bullet.
The investigation is considered ongoing, police said Monday evening.
Journal Times staff