Jon Stewart hands out free lunch
RED BANK, N.J. — Comedian and former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart has surprised construction workers at a New Jersey performing arts theater with a free lunch.
Stewart appeared behind the window of the Shore Good Eats food truck outside the Count Basie Center of the Arts in Red Bank Wednesday afternoon, handing out sandwiches and cookies.
The theater is in the midst of a $26 million expansion project. The project includes adding an arts and education building, a second performance space and updated heating systems.
Stewart performed at the theater in June and helped raise $50,000. He says schools are having a hard time exposing kids to the arts, so having the expanded center available locally is “really important.”
Construction on the project is expected to be completed by 2019.
University awards honorary degree to Prince
MINNEAPOLIS — The University of Minnesota has awarded the late rock star Prince an honorary degree to recognize his influence on music and his role in shaping his hometown of Minneapolis.
University President Eric Kaler and Regent Darrin Rosha presented the school’s highest honor, the Doctorate of Humane Letters, to Prince’s sister, Tyka Nelson, in a ceremony on campus Wednesday evening. The university had been preparing to present it to Prince himself before his death in 2016.
Students from the university’s School of Music were joined by guest artists including St. Paul Peterson and Cameron Kinghorn in paying tribute to Prince by performing music associated with his career.
While the event was free, it was booked to capacity ahead of time.
