Duchess of Sussex launches clothing line
LONDON — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has launched a clothing line for a British charity that helps unemployed women find work.
The wife of Prince Harry attended a reception at a John Lewis department store to showcase a collection of workwear and accessories she created with designer and friend Misha Nonoo.
The line includes professional attire such as a blazer, tote bag and trousers. The launch came the day before London Fashion Week starts.
The Smart Set collection supports Smart Works. Meghan is royal patron of the charity that provides women with training and interview clothes.
Meghan said: “As women, it is 100% our responsibility, I think, to support and uplift each other.”
The reception was one of her first royal engagements since the birth of her and Harry’s son Archie in May.
Reality star ‘The Situation’ released
from prison
You have free articles remaining.
NEWARK, N.J. — “Jersey Shore” cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is now a free man.
The 37-year-old reality television star’s publicist says he was released from prison in Otisville, New York, around 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
He took to Twitter shortly after his release, writing, “Turn up we free.”
Sorrentino served about eight months for tax evasion. He and his brother pleaded guilty last year to tax offenses related to nearly $9 million in income. Marc Sorrentino was sentenced to two years in prison.
At his sentencing last fall, Sorrentino told the judge he was trying to overcome years of drug and alcohol abuse.
Sorrentino appeared on all six original seasons of “Jersey Shore” from 2009 to 2012, chronicling the lives of rowdy housemates in the town of Seaside Heights, New Jersey.
Book focuses on Jackie Kennedy’s time as a reporterNEW YORK — “Camera Girl,” an upcoming book on Jacqueline Kennedy’s early years as a columnist, draws on newspaper archives and interviews with friends and colleagues.
“Camera Girl: How Miss Bouvier Used Imagination & Subversion To Invent Jackie Kennedy” is scheduled to come out in spring 2021, Gallery Books announced Thursday, which would have been the 66th wedding anniversary of Jacqueline and John F. Kennedy. The author is Carl Sferrazza Anthony, a leading historian of first ladies whose previous books include “Kennedy White House.”
Before marrying Kennedy, Jacqueline Bouvier was the “Inquiring Camera Girl” for the Washington Times Herald from 1951-53. One of her interview subjects was Kennedy, who at the time was a senator from Massachusetts. They were married on Sept. 12, 1953.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.