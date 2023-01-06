'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' member is sentenced

NEW YORK — A judge has sentenced a member of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” to 6½ years in prison for helping to defraud thousands of people nationwide in a telemarketing scam. Jennifer Shah, who sobbed Friday as she apologized for her crimes prior to the announcement of the sentence in a New York courtroom, admitted her guilt last July. Prosecutors cited her $7 million mansion in Park City, Utah, a Porsche and luxury goods. Defense lawyers said Shah's crime was an aberration from a life otherwise well lived.

Universal moves to build rail stop in Orlando's tourism hub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Universal Orlando Resort has filed paperwork and pledged 13 acres for a commuter rail station that could link the seventh busiest airport in the U.S. with the heart of the tourism district in one of the top travel destinations in the world. Universal on Thursday filed an application with Orange County, Florida to form a quasi-governmental body that will plan, finance, construct, operate, own and maintain a new SunRail station located at the Orange County Convention Center. Once completed as soon as 2030, the line would connect the main corridor of Orlando’s tourism industry with Orlando International Airport.