CNBC’s Cramer: Apple should buy Epic Systems Corp.
MADISON — Could Epic and Apple be a match?
CNBC personality Jim Cramer says Apple should buy privately owned Epic Systems Corp. of Verona.
Cramer — the theatrical, highly popular and unabashedly opinionated former hedge fund manager — says snapping up the electronic health records company would prove Apple is serious about getting involved in health technology and show it is more than “some kind of hardware company ... on the verge of becoming obsolete,” as investors seem to think.
“Not only would this deal be good for the company, I think it’s exactly what Apple’s stock needs to get its mojo back,” said Cramer, on his “Mad Money” TV program.
Apple shares have fallen from more than $230 in October to the $155 range on Wednesday.
Cramer called Epic the “best of breed” and said putting Epic’s software into Apple’s hands could make it easier to create “a universal repository” for patient health care data.
Wisconsin unemployment rate remains at 3 percent
MADISON — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate remains at 3 percent, marking the 11th month in a row at has been at that level of lower.
The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that Wisconsin’s unemployment rate was 3 percent in December, the same as the previous four months. The state gained 9,100 private-sector jobs between November and December.
Prior to last year, Wisconsin’s unemployment rate never dropped below 3 percent. The record was set in April when it dipped to 2.8 percent.
This month’s report is the first to be issued by Gov. Tony Evers and it covers the last month that Scott Walker was governor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.