Democrats push for pot decriminalization
MADISON — Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Democratic lawmakers and others are pushing for decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana in Wisconsin.
But the measure they unveiled Wednesday is going nowhere in the Republican-controlled Legislature.
Barnes and others say decriminalizing the possession of less than 28 grams of pot would decrease racial disparities and inequities in the criminal justice system. They also say it will decrease barriers to employment and higher education that those with felony convictions for possession face.
But Republican legislative leaders are opposed to decriminalization. They killed a proposal Democratic Gov. Tony Evers made earlier this year.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says he’s long opposed decriminalization and doubts the latest bill will win support among Republicans.
Memorial service held for Holocaust survivor
GRAND CHUTE — Hundreds of people gathered to remember the life of a Wisconsin man who survived the Holocaust.
Ninety-year-old Henry Golde spent five years in nine different Nazi concentration camps before emigrating to the United States and making his home in Wisconsin.
WBAY-TV reports that at a memorial service Tuesday night at Fox Valley Technical College, Golde’s son, Mark, talked about his dad’s legacy. Mark Golde called the gathering a “celebration of the greatest man I will ever meet.”
Henry Golde liked talking to high school students about the Holocaust and spoke about fighting evil with love. His son says Golde forgave everyone, including Hitler. Golde died Oct. 18.
