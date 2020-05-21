West end repaving project begins Tuesday
TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin repaving part of the Burlington Bypass on the west end of Racine County on Tuesday, according to a WisDOT news release issued Wednesday.
The project will require a full closure of the bypass (Highways 11/36) from the Racine County line east to Highway 83. The ramps to and from Highway P will also be closed. Closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.
As part of the project, crews will be milling off 6½ inches of existing pavement and replacing it with 7½ inches of new pavement on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.
The project is scheduled for completion by mid-August, depending on weather and is subject to change.
For more information, about the project, go to projects.511wi.gov/burlington-bypass.
Fire Department lifts burn ban
RACINE — The Racine Fire Department on Thursday lifted the ban on open burning after over a month of only allowing the burning of charcoal briquettes, propane and natural gas for cooking purposes only.
According to a media release from the department, burning will be limited to portable fireplaces for outdoor recreation on noncombustible surfaces at a minimum distance of 25 feet away from any structure. Other criteria that must be met includes burning only clean, dry wood and constant supervision until the fire is completely extinguished.
The Fire Department also asked residents be mindful of neighbors with medical conditions that may be aggravated by burning of materials other than clean, dry wood.
The department thanked residents for their patience and understanding during the COVID-19 pandemic but also also reminded them to continue following social distancing guidelines.
“Keep in mind distancing is key to limiting the spread of COVID-19,” read the press release. “While the Racine Fire Department recognizes the mental and physical benefits of getting outdoors the practice of keeping at least 6 feet apart from others and avoiding direct physical contact is the most effective way of slowing the rate of infection.”
Cobb Madsen seeking re-election
RACINE COUNTY — Connie Cobb Madsen formally announced Thursday that she will run to retain her seat as Racine County register of deeds.
Madsen, a Democrat, was appointed in May 2019 to the position by Gov. Tony Evers after the former register of deeds, Tyson Fettes, resigned to take a new job.
Madsen's campaign announced that her nomination papers were filed with the Racine County Clerk's Office. Madsen's campaign slogan is "Doing the Right Thing for the Right Reason." The election is scheduled to take place Nov. 3. A primary, if necessary, will take place Aug. 11.
From 2000-2011, Madsen served the Racine County District Attorney’s Office as the program coordinator for the Victim Witness Assistance Program. Madsen ran against Sam Christensen to become Racine County Clerk of Circuit Court in 2018, but Christensen won that race.
Fettes resigned in April 2019 to take a job with a local bank, opening the way for Evers' appointment of Madsen.
Madsen is currently the only Democrat to hold one of the county's top elected offices. The other offices are sheriff, district attorney, county clerk, clerk of courts and treasurer. The county executive is officially a nonpartisan office.
Hwy. 20 construction to begin Tuesday
YORKVILLE — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is tentatively scheduled to begin work Tuesday on three bridges along Highway 20 in Racine County.
During the construction project, Highway 20 will be closed from highways 45 to C. Through traffic will be detoured onto highways C, A and 45. Local access will be maintained for residents throughout construction.
Improvements will include: the replacement of two bridges and one bridge desk; cul-de-sac construction at the east end of Old York Road and Highway 20; grading and approach roadwork; and pavement markings.
The contractor, Kraemer North America, plans on completing the $2.6 million project later this fall, subject to change.
For more information, go online to projects.511wi.gov/20bridges.
— Journal Times staff
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!