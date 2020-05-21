× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

West end repaving project begins Tuesday

TOWN OF BURLINGTON — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin repaving part of the Burlington Bypass on the west end of Racine County on Tuesday, according to a WisDOT news release issued Wednesday.

The project will require a full closure of the bypass (Highways 11/36) from the Racine County line east to Highway 83. The ramps to and from Highway P will also be closed. Closures are scheduled to begin Tuesday morning.

As part of the project, crews will be milling off 6½ inches of existing pavement and replacing it with 7½ inches of new pavement on both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

The project is scheduled for completion by mid-August, depending on weather and is subject to change.

For more information, about the project, go to projects.511wi.gov/burlington-bypass.

Fire Department lifts burn ban

RACINE — The Racine Fire Department on Thursday lifted the ban on open burning after over a month of only allowing the burning of charcoal briquettes, propane and natural gas for cooking purposes only.