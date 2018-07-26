Court: Madison schools not liable in sexual assault case
MADISON — A federal appellate panel says the Madison school district isn’t liable for a security guard accused of sexually assaulting a student.
According to court documents, a female student accused Whitehorse Middle School security assistant Willie Collins of sexually assaulting her in 2013.
Her parents filed a federal lawsuit in 2015 alleging Collins was grooming the girl and other female students by openly giving them hugs and school personnel did nothing to stop him.
The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Thursday that Collins’ actions may have raised cautionary flags but weren’t enough to make school employees think he was engaging in sexual misconduct or would in the future.
The parents’ attorney didn’t immediately reply to an email.
State ordered to pay for 2 transgender surgeries
MADISON — A federal judge has ordered Wisconsin to pay for surgeries that two transgender Medicaid recipients need to treat their gender dysphoria.
Cody Flack and Sara Ann Makenzie filed a lawsuit in April, saying the state’s rule denying all coverage for such surgeries violates their civil rights.
U.S. District Judge William Conley granted a preliminary injunction Wednesday barring enforcement of the rule in question. He also suggested the possibility of expanding the injunction to include any transgender Medicaid patient whose doctor recommends the surgery.
Rock Pledl, an attorney for the plaintiffs, says Flack could get his surgery in the coming weeks. He says Makenzie can get surgery in a couple of months because of her status on the paperwork process with an HMO.
PSC approves Foxconn transmission lines
MADISON — Wisconsin regulators have signed off on American Transmission Company’s plan to build a new substation and transmission lines to power Foxconn Technology Group’s massive flat-screen plant in Mount Pleasant.
The Public Service Commission voted 3-0 on Thursday to approve the project. The work is expected to cost between $117 million and $120 million depending on the route.
The cost will be distributed across five million ratepayers in ATC’s service area over the next 40 years. ATC serves Wisconsin and portions of Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.
ATC spokesman Luella Dooley-Menet said she didn’t have an estimate of the average increase each ratepayer can expect. She said it will be small since the cost will be spread across so many customers.
Births by state teenagers drop, following national trend
MADISON — Births by Wisconsin teenagers are dropping, following a national trend.
The latest figures from state health officials show the birth rate to mothers ages 15-19 has dropped dramatically.
The rate of teen births in Wisconsin was 15 per 1,000 women ages 15 to 19 in 2016, according to an annual report by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. The rate was nearly 31 per 1,000 Wisconsin teens in 2008.
The decline was not across the board, according to local media reports. Births to Hispanic teenage mothers in Wisconsin rose to 33 per 1,000.
The state report did not include births to very young mothers. But a previous study showed a decline in births to girls age 10-14.
The report also showed a slight increase in infant mortality in Wisconsin.
