Kenosha Police investigating child’s death
KENOSHA — Paramedics were unable to revive a 2-year-old Wednesday night and police are investigating the child’s death.
At 6:53 p.m. Wednesday, Kenosha police and fire crews responded to a home in the 2300 block of Lincoln Road on the city’s south side for a report of an unresponsive child. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful and the Kenosha County Medical Examiner responded to the scene, according to the Kenosha Police Department.
An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner Office.
The identities of those involved were not being released as of Wednesday. Police said the investigation was ongoing as of Wednesday and more details will be released when they become available.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Those wishing to remain anonymous should call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.
Two injured in head-on crash in Yorkville
YORKVILLE — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning after a head-on crash — allegedly caused by a drunken driver — occurred on the west Interstate 94 frontage road.
At 12:09 a.m. Thursday, a crash was reported on North Sylvania Avenue (the west frontage road) at 50th Road, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.
Southbound Interstate 94 was shut down at Highway K, causing a backup on North Sylvania Avenue. A blue Honda Civic with a temporary Wisconsin license plate was allegedly passing vehicles recklessly when it struck a northbound truck head on.
The Civic’s driver, Donald Rhodes, was reportedly intoxicated and arrested on pending charges, the Sheriff’s Office reported. Rhodes and a passenger in his vehicle were taken to Ascension Southeast Wisconsin Hospital in Franklin, according to Union Grove-Yorkville Fire Chief Tim Allen. The driver of the truck refused transport, Allen said.
One person reportedly had a possible broken arm and another with a head injury, according to sheriff’s radio reports.
Extrication was not required, Allen said.
GTC IT club to hold computer repair clinic
RACINE — Gateway Technical College’s student chapter of the Association of Information Technology Professionals is scheduled to hold a public computer repair clinic Saturday with computer check-in from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until capacity is reached), and pick up from noon to 1 p.m., in Room 109 of the Racine Building on the Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St.
Computers will be worked on in a first-come, first-served basis until capacity is reached. All computers must be picked up by 1 p.m.
Students can assist with the following:
- Updating PC operating systems.
- Checking for viruses.
- Diagnosing internet access issues.
- Performing file and back-up services if possible.
The clinic is a fundraiser for the student club. Participants are encouraged to contribute $20 for each computer worked on.
Room 109 can be accessed through the eastern entrance to the Racine Building next to the northeast parking lot of the campus.
According to Gateway officials, many members of the community have benefited from participating in past clinics. The event also allows students to give back to the community while honing the skills they will use once they enter their career.
