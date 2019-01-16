Fiserv buys First Data for $22B
BROOKFIELD — Fiserv is buying First Data in a $22 billion all-stock deal, creating a giant player in the payments and financial technology sector.
First Data shareholders will receive about .30 shares of Fiserv for every share of First Data they own, according to the deal announced Wednesday, a premium of about 29 percent.
The deal will leave Fiserv shareholders with 57.5 percent of the combined company. First Data shareholders will own the remaining 42.5 percent.
Fiserv, based in Brookfield, specializes in financial services technology related to electronic payments and processing. First Data, based in New York, says it facilitates $2.4 trillion in transactions each year.
The deal was approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the second half of the year, pending regulatory approval.
Sears staves off liquidation
NEW YORK — Sears has won a reprieve in a desperate attempt to stave off its own demise.
The company’s largest shareholder and chairman, Eddie Lampert, won a bankruptcy auction in New York, according to a source familiar with negotiations. The person agreed to speak on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the negotiation publicly.
Lampert had upped his bid to more than $5 billion in recent days.
Lampert, who steered the company into bankruptcy protection may be able to keep the roughly 400 remaining Sears stores open, which would mean tens of thousands of jobs are saved, at least for now.
Whether Sears, founded 132 years ago, can survive in the era of Amazon remains questionable.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in October. At that time, it had 687 stores and 68,000 workers. At its peak in 2012, its stores numbered 4,000.
Lampert says there’s still potential for the company even as it struggles to compete not only with Amazon, but Walmart, Target and dollar stores that have carved out their own niche.
Under Lampert, Sears has survived by spinning off stores and selling brands that had grown synonymous with the company, like Craftsman. Lampert has loaned out his own money and cobbled together deals to keep the company afloat, though critics said he has done so with the aim of benefiting his ESL hedge fund.
ht years of annual sales declines. Lampert has been criticized for not investing in the stores, which remain shabby.
