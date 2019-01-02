Family of driver grateful for firefighter struck, killed
LAKE MILLS — The Lake Mills Fire Department is sharing a message from a family who is grateful for the help of a captain who was killed after coming to the aid of a driver who had lost control of her vehicle during this week’s snow storm.
Lake Mills Fire Capt. Christopher Truman was struck and killed after he stopped to help a motorist who had skidded off the Beltline in Monona on New Year’s Eve. Police say Truman was hit by a suspected drunken driver.
The fire department posted a Facebook message from the family of the driver who Truman had stopped to help. It says Truman saved their daughter’s life by telling her to get back in her car and that he would follow her off the Beltline to safety. The family says Truman is “forever our angel.”
— Associated Press
NRA spent $870K against Evers this fall
MADISON — The National Rifle Association spent more than $870,000 campaigning against Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers in this fall’s elections.
Data compiled by government watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign shows the NRA’s federal political action committee spent $872,815 against Evers. The PAC spent nearly $70,000 supporting Republican Gov. Scott Walker and about $12,500 supporting Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel. The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign says the PAC’s activities generally included television and radio ads as well as mailings. One ad called Evers dangerous because he supports background checks for gun buyers.
The watchdog group reports the NRA has spent more than $5.5 million between 1998 and 2018 to support Republican and conservative candidates. More than $4.4 million went to support Walker.
