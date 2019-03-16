Board approves Amazon incentives despite protests
ARLINGTON, Va. — Protesters repeatedly shouted "shame" as a northern Virginia county board unanimously approved a $23 million incentives package for Amazon to build a new headquarters there.
News outlets report the Arlington County Board's 5-0 vote came after hours of heated public testimony Saturday. Supporters said Amazon's plan to build a massive facility in Crystal City will lead to tens of thousands of good jobs. Opponents, however, said the tech giant doesn't deserve public subsidies. They also said lower-income residents would be driven out.
Protester Chris Otten yelled profanities during the meeting, prompting security personnel to physically remove him. Video shows Otten screaming as he was carried, saying he had a broken arm.
Amazon last month abandoned its plan to also build a headquarters in New York City amid pushback from politicians and activists.
EU official floats 2-stage delay to Brexit
BERLIN — A senior European Union official is floating the possibility of a two-step delay to Britain's departure from the bloc, currently scheduled for March 29.
Britain is expected to seek a short delay if lawmakers finally pass a twice-rejected EU withdrawal deal, or a longer one if they don't.
European Commission Vice President Frans Timmermans told Germany's Funke newspaper group in comments published Saturday that Britain must know why it needs a delay. He added that "as long as this isn't clear, Brexit can only be delayed for a few weeks, solely to avoid a chaotic withdrawal March 29."
Timmermans said: "During this time, the British must tell us what they want: new elections? A new referendum? Only after that can we talk about a several-month extension."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.