Man charged in beer bottle toss
RACINE — A Racine man threw a glass bottle at a woman’s head, leaving a gash, according to Racine Police.
Julian I. McWhorter, 29, of the 200 block of Luedtke Avenue, is charged with a felony count of substantial battery.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman was visiting McWhorter’s father in the 3300 block of Kentucky Street on Aug. 4. McWhorter went to his father’s house and was angered when he saw the woman.
McWhorter allegedly threw a glass beer bottle at her, hitting her in the face. The woman suffered a 1.5-inch cut that required stitches.
McWhorter made an initial court appearance Tuesday, during which a $1,000 signature bond was set, records show. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Oct. 3.
Steil to hold call-in town hall session today
RACINE COUNTY — U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil is scheduled to hold a phone-in town hall meeting for constituents at 5:20 p.m. today.
Constituents interested in joining the town hall can do so by calling the following number at 5:20 p.m.: 877-229-8493; use PIN number 118308.
Steil's staff advises that while the congressman aims to start the telephone town hall on time, the U.S. House of Representatives’ voting schedule is fluid and can often change without advance notice. This may result in a late start time of the telephone town hall session.
Steil, R-Wis., whose 1st Congressional District includes all of Racine County, has held nine in-person town hall meetings, at least one in each county in the 1st District, and has held six previous telephone town halls.
Gravel pit vote scheduled for Thursday night in Spring Prairie
SPRING PRAIRIE — The fight is back on over a proposed gravel pit to supply construction sites in Walworth County.
After a two-month delay, the Spring Prairie Plan Commission is scheduled to vote on the matter at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at the Town Hall, N6097 state Highway 120.
You have free articles remaining.
Union Grove-based Asphalt Contractors Inc. wants to open a gravel pit on a 260-acre site in the town, Burlington's northwest neighbor and Rochester's western neighbor.
Neighbors and others in the community oppose the gravel pit along state Highway 120 because they fear it would bring noise, traffic, dust and other disruptions.
The Plan Commission was scheduled to vote in June, but officials instead asked Asphalt Contractors Inc. to provide more details about the company’s proposal.
The commission vote will constitute a recommendation to the Town Board, which will have the final say on the project later.
Woman pleads not guilty in death of emaciated son
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother has pleaded not guilty to child neglect charges following the death of her 42-pound teenage son.
Prosecutors say 16-year-old Hector Pizarro died Sept. 4 at a Milwaukee medical clinic where his mother, Iraida Pizarro-Osorio, had taken him after he became unresponsive.
A criminal complaint said the teen appeared extremely emaciated and that his skeletal structure was visible underneath his skin.
A Milwaukee County court commissioner Wednesday found probable cause to hold the mother for trial. Pizarro-Osorio told police her son had a chromosome disorder, was epileptic and autistic and that the condition impacted his ability to gain weight. She said he also had the mental capacity of a small child and never weighed more than 75 to 80 pounds.
DNR wants to rename Peshtigo River State Forest
MADISON — The state Department of Natural Resources wants to rename a state forest after a former Democratic governor.
DNR officials have proposed renaming the Peshtigo River State Forest to the Governor Earl Peshtigo State Forest after former Gov. Tony Earl.
Earl served as governor from 1983 through 1986. He also served in the state Assembly and worked as secretary of the state Department of Administration and DNR secretary in the 1970s. The Peshtigo River State Forest was established in 2001 in Marinette and Oconto counties. It features more than 25 miles of river, 3,200 acres of water and 9,200 acres of forest.
The DNR's board is expected to vote on the request at a meeting Sept. 25 in Mishicot.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.