Dixie Chicks drop 'Dixie' from name
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Grammy-winning country group The Dixie Chicks have dropped the word Dixie from their name, now going by The Chicks.
The band's social media accounts and website were changed on Thursday to the refer to the new name for the band, which is made up of Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines and Emily Strayer. The band also recognized that the name was already in use by a band in New Zealand.
“A sincere and heartfelt thank you goes out to ‘The Chicks’ of NZ for their gracious gesture in allowing us to share their name. We are honored to co-exist together in the world with these exceptionally talented sisters,” the band said in a statement.
Bialik teams with DC for science
NEW YORK — “The Big Bang Theory” actor Mayim Bialik is teaming with DC Entertainment on a project that joins superhero power to the power of science.
DC Entertainment announced Thursday that Bialik will collaborate with popular comic writers and illustrators on a story collection that features Batman, Superman, the Flash and others in search of such mysteries such as why polar ice melts and what can be found at the bottom of the sea.
Bialik herself is a neuroscientist and author whose previous books include “Beyond the Sling” and “Girling Up.”
Disney retooling 'Splash Mountain'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Amid calls to change the Splash Mountain theme park ride because of its ties with “Song of the South," the 1946 movie many view as racist, Disney officials said Thursday it was recasting the ride to make it based on “The Princess and the Frog," the 2009 Disney film with an African American female lead.
The changes to the ride will be made at Disneyland in California and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Florida, the company said in a post.
Disney said the changes had been in the works since last year, but the announcement comes as companies across the U.S. are renaming racially-charged, decades-old brands in the wake of protests for racial justice around the globe following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minnesota last month.
