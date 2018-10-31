Opioid prescriptions drop 32 percent
MADISON — A new state report shows doctors have been prescribing fewer opioids over the last three years.
The report from the state Controlled Substances Board shows opioid prescriptions have decreased 32 percent over the last three years, from 1,285,940 prescriptions in the first quarter of 2015 to 872,735 prescriptions in the third quarter of 2018.
The numbers are based on data from the state prescription drug monitoring program.
Gov. Scott Walker, who is locked in a tight race with Democratic challenger Tony Evers, touted the findings in a news release Wednesday. He says the monitoring program is “another example of how Wisconsin is leading the nation in combating the opioid epidemic.”
Nine hundred people died from opioid overdoses in Wisconsin last year.
Pilot killed in copter crash was Entbridge employee
ODANAH — Enbridge says the pilot killed in a helicopter crash in northern Wisconsin was an employee.
The company says the pilot was on a routine pipeline inspection flight when the helicopter went down Monday. The cause of the accident is under investigation.
Authorities say the pilot was the only person on board. He has not been identified. The wreckage was found about early Tuesday morning in a remote area of the Bad River Indian Reservation.
Numerous agencies had been looking for the chopper since it failed to arrive at Duluth International Airport early Monday afternoon for a brief stop before going onto its destination in Madison.
Ground teams, including Enbridge searchers, reached the crash site near Odanah about 6 a.m. Tuesday.
